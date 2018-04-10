CNA Appoints Doug Kortfelt as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer

CHICAGO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Doug Kortfelt as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer. In this role, Kortfelt is responsible for leading CNA's Enterprise Vendor Management and Procurement teams. He reports to Scott Weber, Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

"Doug's extensive industry experience and perspective, combined with his demonstrated track record leading procurement, supply chain and global sourcing, will serve CNA well and ensure continued performance against strategic goals," Weber said.

"Doug will partner with CNA's executive leadership to bring insights and strategies on how to better deliver business results through vendor relationships. Under Doug's leadership, CNA will capitalize on the world's best and most diverse suppliers to drive a competitive advantage." said Dino E. Robusto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNA.

Kortfelt joins CNA with 25 years of vendor management and procurement experience in various industries and roles. Most recently, he served as Chief Procurement Officer and Global Head of Accounting Operations with Nasdaq. Kortfelt began his career at IBM as a Senior Buyer, and has held sourcing and procurement roles with increasing responsibility at The Walt Disney Company, Barclays (formerly Lehman Brothers) and Citigroup.

Kortfelt holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University's Eli Broad College of Business and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University's Samuel Curtis Johnson School of Business.

About CNA

CNA is the eighth largest commercial insurer in the United States. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

