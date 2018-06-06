CNA Appoints Garrett Williams as Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer

CHICAGO, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Garrett Williams as Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, Williams is responsible for the overall strategic leadership and direction of CNA's Enterprise Compliance Group. He reports to Scott Weber, Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

Williams joined CNA after 20 years of service to State Farm in varying counsel roles. Most recently, he served as leader of State Farm's Enterprise Compliance and Ethics department, AML/OFAC Officer and Chief Privacy Officer and was responsible for partnering with State Farm's Chief Information Security Officer to establish comprehensive information security and privacy governance.

"Garrett's industry experience, compliance expertise, and strong ethical perspective will strengthen CNA's compliance programs and ensure that CNA maintains a proactive and comprehensive approach to compliance," Weber said.

Williams earned a Bachelor of Arts from Bradley University and a Juris Doctor from Washington University's School of Law. He is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and holds several compliance and ethics designations.

