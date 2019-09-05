CNA Appoints Jane Possell as Chief Information Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Jane Possell as Chief Information Officer. In this role, Possell will be responsible for leading the development and execution of CNA's overarching Information Technology strategy, reporting to Michael Costonis, Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer.

"Jane's proven success and deep experience in Insurance and Financial Services, coupled with her proven track record in aligning technology with business strategy, makes her the ideal candidate for Chief Information Officer," Costonis said. "Under Jane's leadership, CNA will improve the quality, innovation and performance of our technology portfolio. By continuing to develop CNA capability and working with our best-in-class technology partners, CNA will continue to meet the current and future needs of our customers and colleagues."

Possell most recently served as Vice President, U.S. Digital and Business Insurance Technology, at Liberty Mutual Insurance. Prior to Liberty Mutual, she served as a Managing Director at Accenture, working with many of the top Property & Casualty carriers in the U.S.

Possell earned a bachelor's degree in Finance and Communications from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

