CHICAGO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Jose Ramon Gonzalez as Executive Vice President & General Counsel. In this role, Gonzalez will serve as the principal counsel for CNA, leading the Company's Law department responsible for legal affairs, compliance, regulatory and government affairs, securities and litigation, and legal consultation to CNA's business operations. He reports to Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, CNA.

CNA appoints Jose Ramon Gonzalez as Executive Vice President & General Counsel.

"Jose has an impressive and expansive background in insurance law with more than two decades of in-house and private practice experience for a diverse set of global organization," Robusto said.

Prior to joining CNA, Gonzalez served as Chief Legal Officer for QBE North America, leading all legal, compliance, corporate governance and regulatory affairs for QBE's U.S. operations. He also was a member of the Executive Committee and the Global Legal Leadership Team. Gonzalez has also served in legal and counsel roles of increasing responsibility at Weil, Gotshal, and Manges; AIG; and Torus, a Bermuda-based commercial insurance organization.

Gonzalez earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a J.D. from the Columbia University School of Law, and an LL.M. in European Union Law from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid. He also serves in leadership positions for numerous nonprofit organizations, including Latino Justice PRLDEF, the Association for Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA), the Bass Museum in Miami Beach, and the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

Follow CNA (NYSE: CNA) on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Press Contacts

Brandon Davis

CNA

brandon.davis@cna.com

312-822-5885

CNA Newsroom

newsroom@cna.com

312-822-5167

SOURCE CNA

Related Links

http://www.cna.com

