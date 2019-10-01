CNA Appoints Joyce Bellows as Senior Vice President, Internal Audit

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Joyce Bellows as Senior Vice President, Internal Audit. In this role, Bellows will lead CNA's internal audit risk management and investigations functions. She will report to James Anderson, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, CNA.

"Joyce's experience in financial services and proven track record of providing independent and objective evaluations of financial and operational business activities, coupled with her experience working with boards of directors, audit committees and executive leaders, make her well suited to lead internal audit for CNA," Anderson said.

Bellows joins CNA with more than two decades of experience across several segments of the financial services industry. Most recently, she served as Vice President and Chief of Internal Audit at Horace Mann. Bellows has also served in audit roles of increasing responsibility at Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, NetBank, EverBank, Deloitte, and Bank of America.

Bellows earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, and an MBA from the University of North Florida.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

Follow CNA (NYSE: CNA) on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Press Contacts

Brandon Davis

CNA

brandon.davis@cna.com

312-822-5885

CNA Newsroom

newsroom@cna.com

312-822-5167

SOURCE CNA

Related Links

http://www.cna.com

