CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance

CHICAGO, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced that Mark James is joining the company as SVP, Global Reinsurance, on April 23, 2018. He will report to Doug Worman, Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer, and be responsible for CNA's reinsurance strategies and purchasing around the globe.

James has more than 15 years of experience in the reinsurance space. He most recently served as the Deputy Chief Ceded Reinsurance Officer for AIG, where he was responsible for providing strategic guidance to the global reinsurance department for Property & Casualty treaties. Prior to that role, he was SVP, Worldwide Reinsurance and Risk Manager for Chubb where he spent 14 years, most recently responsible for global reinsurance placements, cat bond issuance, collateralized reinsurance, and risk management.

"Mark's extensive reinsurance knowledge and expertise will provide us the requisite leadership to facilitate the underwriting objectives for each of our business units and we are pleased to have him join us," Worman said.

James holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

About CNA

CNA is the eighth largest commercial insurer in the United States. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

