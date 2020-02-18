CNA Chief Actuary Larry Haefner to Retire at Year End; CNA Appoints Robert Hopper as Successor

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced that the Company's Executive Vice President & Chief Actuary, Larry Haefner, will retire, effective December 31, 2020. Haefner's decision to retire brings to a close a notable 40-year insurance career.

"I want to thank Larry for his leadership as Chief Actuary for the last 12 years," said Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, CNA. "Larry's deep actuarial expertise, broad industry knowledge and steadfast leadership have guided CNA in maintaining a strong reserve position and in prudently navigating the organization through a wide array of underwriting actions and market conditions."

Succeeding Haefner is Robert Hopper, who will assume the role of Executive Vice President & Chief Actuary upon Haefner's retirement. In this role, Hopper will be responsible for leading CNA's reserving, pricing and all actuarial activities for CNA globally. During this year of succession transition, CNA will continue to benefit from Haefner's actuarial counsel and leadership, while allowing him to position his successor and the entire actuarial team for continued success.

"Bob brings deep actuarial expertise covering a wide spectrum of property and casualty products and strong experience across varied industry insurance cycles. Over a career spanning three decades of dedication to the P&C industry, Bob has developed an impeccable reputation for being an innovative and collaborative leader and, critically, a leader with extensive knowledge of all facets of actuarial science who has worked closely and successfully with business units to enhance performance," Robusto added.

Hopper joins CNA after a 28-year career at Chubb, where he most recently served as the Senior Vice President and Actuary, Commercial Insurance. Hopper has had a number of roles of increasing responsibility and has served on critical committees, including Actuary for the Chubb Global Casualty Product Board and Commercial Insurance Chief Ethics Officer.

Hopper earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from Montclair State College and has designations as a Fellow Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS) and Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA).

