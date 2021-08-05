CNA Expands the Leadership Team accelerating its focus on sophisticated Analytical Technologies and Business Innovation

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA is pleased to announce that after three years as Chief Operations Officer, Michael Costonis will take on a new role as CNA's Global Head of Marketing, Strategy and Innovation. Costonis is backed by a very successful 26 year consulting career leading insurance companies to higher levels of performance and is fully equipped to help the company capitalize on the dynamics of the evolving marketplace in new and innovative ways.

"We are thrilled to have Michael take on his new role. His deep industry knowledge and proven capabilities will strengthen our market facing strategies and expand the business and growth opportunities for CNA," said Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "A key to success will be Michael's focus on helping business leaders innovate and drive transformative initiatives to enhance the ease of doing business with our agents and brokers."

As a result of Costonis' transition, CNA has added Gary Haase to its executive team. Haase will join CNA as Chief Operations Officer from Catalina Holdings at the start of the 4th quarter. As the Group Chief Operating Officer at Catalina Holdings, Haase brings with him two decades of robust industry knowledge. Through his various leadership roles, he developed tremendous expertise in operational management and strategy, actuarial science, complex reinsurance commutations, and practical application of big data and analytical technology solutions for the insurance industry.

Robusto added, "We welcome Gary to CNA and are certain his industry experience and expertise in sophisticated technology solutions and data analytics, will progress our operational strategy and decision making by institutionalizing analytical technologies and big data applications across our value chain."

Haase is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS) and occasionally teaches graduate level courses in Statistics and Data Analysis at the New York University Stern School of Business. He holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Iowa and a MBA in Quantitative Finance from NYU Stern.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

