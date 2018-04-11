CNA Financial To Report First Quarter 2018 Results And Host Conference Call On April 30

CHICAGO, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) will report first quarter 2018 results before the market opens on Monday, April 30, 2018. The news release, earnings presentation and financial supplement will be available on CNA's website at www.cna.com. A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET and will be hosted by Dino E. Robusto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CNA Financial Corporation.

A live webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of www.cna.com. Those interested in participating in the question and answer session should dial (888) 572-7025, or for international callers, (719) 325-2420. An online replay will also be available on CNA's website following the call.

About CNA

CNA is the eighth largest commercial insurer in the United States. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

