CNA, LPN, and RN Salary History Available for 15,000+ Nursing Homes on CareListings

SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareListings, the nation's most comprehensive resource for families and caregiver job seekers exploring senior living and home care options online, has launched a new portal which provides detailed nursing home and salary information for every city, state, and facility in the United States.

The salary information is based upon nearly 12 billion hours of employment data systematically assembled from tens of millions of data points from annual nursing home filings with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid for fiscal years ending in 2013-2019. It builds upon the capabilities of the platform to connect families and caregiver job seekers to over 140,000 senior care providers in the United States.

"Twenty-four hours per day, seven days per week, pandemic or not, nurses are caring for over one million people at nursing homes every day. It is a privilege to help connect so many caregivers and nurses with great employment opportunities, but it is abundantly clear that nursing homes and other senior care employers need more help in providing livable wages to the direct care worker heroes," says the founder and CEO of CareListings, Carl Rogers.

CareListings now contains salary information for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN), and Registered Nurses (RN) across all U.S. states and major cities from 2013 to 2019 based on 11,954,263,238 hours of wage data reported by Medicare and Medicaid certified nursing homes. With a single click, anyone can see the average level of salaries being paid to caregivers and compare city-level data to state-level data.

About CareListings

CareListings is the nation's most comprehensive resource for families and healthcare professionals exploring senior care options online, with direct contact information for over 140,000 long-term care providers for free - including assisted living homes, home care & home health agencies, skilled nursing facilities, dialysis facilities, and other types of senior care providers.

Employers hiring nurses and caregivers have the ability to update the listing information for their business, post free job listings, and browse nearby caregiver job seekers at no cost. CareListings' Premium Listings are subscription-based and allow providers to reach even more families and source more candidates directly, without referral or placement fees.

Caregivers and nurses exploring nearby job opportunities in senior care can create a centralized profile on the platform and notify hiring managers of their interest in available positions.

CareListings is based in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, and serves families, caregiver job seekers, and senior care employers across the United States. Learn more at carelistings.com.

Media Contacts:

Carl Rogers, Email: [email protected]

Courtney Clayton, Email: [email protected]

