CNA Partners with Girls Who Code for 2018 Summer Immersion Program

CHICAGO, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA is teaming up with Girls Who Code, a national nonprofit organization that works to build the largest pipeline of future female engineers in the United States, for the organization's acclaimed seven-week Summer Immersion Program in 2018. Beginning in July, 20 rising high school juniors and seniors selected to participate in the Summer Immersion Program at CNA's headquarters will learn computer science through real-world projects in art and storytelling, robotics, video games, websites and apps from Girls Who Code teaching staff.

Technology jobs are among the fastest growing in the United States; however, according to Girls Who Code, only 24 percent of computer science graduates today are women, as compared to 37 percent in 1995. To date, 90,000 girls have been part of the Girls Who Code programs, and 93 percent of Summer Immersion Program participants said that because of the program, they now want to major in or are interested in computer science.

"We are excited to partner with Girls Who Code because CNA understands that our future growth and success, and that of the global economy, depends on an educated and diverse workforce," said Annette Reid, Senior Vice President, Talent Management, CNA. "Joining forces with Girls Who Code will allow us to help work towards closing the gender gap in computing and technology — at CNA, and in the insurance industry and society at large."

Girls Who Code research shows a need for programs designed specifically to spark and sustain girls' interest; exposure alone is not enough.

"Technology is changing the way we live and work, and it's having a profound impact on every industry. With information technology careers on the rise, our partnership with Girls Who Code will help prepare young women for the tech careers of tomorrow," said Bahr Omidfar, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, CNA.

In addition to classroom education, girls in the program receive exposure to the world of computer science, with field trips to major media and technology companies, as well as meetings with some of the top executives in the technology industry. CNA will engage with the girls throughout the summer by hosting panel sessions, weekly one-on-one mentoring, providing field trips and hosting several events throughout their seven weeks.

About CNA

CNA is the eighth largest commercial insurer in the United States. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is a national non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. With their 7-week Summer Immersion Program, a 2-week specialized Campus Program, after school Clubs, and a 13-book New York Times best-selling series, they are leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip young women with the computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities. Girls Who Code has reached over 90,000 girls in all 50 states and several US territories. To join the movement or learn more, visit www.girlswhocode.com.

