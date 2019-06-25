CNA partners with insurtech company The Helper Bees

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Helper Bees (THB), an innovative insurtech company is partnering with long-term care insurer CNA, one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies, to provide CNA group long-term care policyholders with more ways to receive care in their home and improve the ease of claim submission.

With this partnership, CNA claimants using in-home caregivers will experience a digital claims invoicing process, eliminating the need to complete manual timesheets. This provides policyholders and their families greater transparency, while allowing for faster claims submissions and easier reimbursements. The Helper Bees will also use their proprietary algorithm to directly match great home caregivers with CNA policyholders in need of home care services. This refocuses the caregiving relationship on the interaction between the caregiver and care recipient, as opposed to simply matching schedules.

The Helper Bees approach to digitization and home care continues CNA's passion to assist their policyholders to age in place. Much like with CNA's partnership with Great Call the data gained from The Helper Bees' digitization process will be used to promote other interventional services at times that best help claimants remain at home. This data, coupled with the expertise of The Helper Bees for helping connect care recipients with great caregivers, will enhance the home care experience for CNA policyholders.

"This partnership shows how deeply CNA cares about their claimant experience. It touches on two of the most significant pain points of claimants - the reimbursement process and finding great home care options," said Char Hu, CEO, co-founder of The Helper Bees. "We are excited to partner with such an exemplary organization to further our mission of transforming the aging in place experience."

"Partnering with The Helper Bees, an innovative and agile tech company, will provide a simplified claims submission process, while helping protect CNA policyholders from inaccurate billing," said John Palmer, Vice President, Long-Term Care Operations and Claims, CNA. "The Helper Bees' caregiver matching process and utilizing technology to deliver enhanced care information to caregivers continues our efforts to help our policyholders remain in their home and reduce transitions to facilities."

The Helper Bees, an insurtech company that propels carriers through digital transformation with digital claims and intake tools designed for the modern claimant; and, a new model of home care that uses personality and technology to create individualized matches between seniors and caregivers.

