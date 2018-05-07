CNA Relocates its Chicago Branch to New CNA Center

CHICAGO, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the relocation of its Chicago Branch to the new CNA Center, located at 151 North Franklin Street in Chicago's loop business district. CNA Center will officially become the company's modern, global headquarters on June 1, 2018.

CNA's Chicago Branch employees are among the first of 1,700 employees moving to the company's new corporate headquarters. CNA's network of locations around the world includes 58 offices in the U.S., five in Canada, and 16 in Europe and Asia, with the ability to access more than 200 countries and territories.

"We pride ourselves on being part of the communities where we live and work while delivering our global offerings with a local touch. CNA's distinctive advantage is its breadth and depth of specialized insurance solutions for professionals and businesses. We are committed to continuing our work with local agents and brokers in the dynamic and robust Chicago economy from our new Loop office," said Steve Wachtel, Senior Vice President and Northern Zone Officer, CNA.

About CNA

CNA is the eighth largest commercial insurer in the United States. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

