CNA to Host Grand Opening and Key Handover Ceremony for CNA Center

CHICAGO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA is hosting a grand opening and key handover ceremony for CNA Center, the Company's new, modern global headquarters located at 151 North Franklin Street in Chicago's loop business district, on June 5, 2018, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CT.

In partnership with the City of Chicago, Franklin Street (north of West Randolph Street to West Couch Street) will be closed for the grand opening and key handover ceremony, which will feature remarks from Dino E. Robusto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CNA, John Buck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The John Buck Company, and elected officials from the City of Chicago.

WHAT: CNA Center Grand Opening and Key Handover Ceremony

Remarks by Dino E. Robusto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNA; John Buck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The John Buck Company; and elected officials from the City of Chicago



WHEN: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CT

Program remarks will begin at 10:45 a.m. CT

B-roll opportunities immediately following program.



WHERE: CNA Center at 151 North Franklin Street, Chicago, IL 60606

The event will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.



CNA announced the relocation of its global headquarters on December 16, 2015. CNA Center officially became the company's modern, global headquarters on June 1, 2018.

About CNA

CNA is the eighth largest commercial insurer in the United States. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

