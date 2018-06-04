CNA to Host Grand Opening and Key Handover Ceremony for CNA Center
09:18 ET
CHICAGO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA is hosting a grand opening and key handover ceremony for CNA Center, the Company's new, modern global headquarters located at 151 North Franklin Street in Chicago's loop business district, on June 5, 2018, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CT.
In partnership with the City of Chicago, Franklin Street (north of West Randolph Street to West Couch Street) will be closed for the grand opening and key handover ceremony, which will feature remarks from Dino E. Robusto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CNA, John Buck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The John Buck Company, and elected officials from the City of Chicago.
|
WHAT:
|
CNA Center Grand Opening and Key Handover Ceremony
|
Remarks by Dino E. Robusto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNA; John Buck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The John Buck Company; and elected officials from the City of Chicago
|
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, June 5, 2018, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CT
|
Program remarks will begin at 10:45 a.m. CT
|
B-roll opportunities immediately following program.
|
WHERE:
|
CNA Center at 151 North Franklin Street, Chicago, IL 60606
|
The event will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.
|
CONTACT:
|
Brandon Davis
|
312-822-5885 or 773-383-7166
CNA announced the relocation of its global headquarters on December 16, 2015. CNA Center officially became the company's modern, global headquarters on June 1, 2018.
About CNA
CNA is the eighth largest commercial insurer in the United States. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.
Follow CNA (NYSE: CNA) on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube
Press Contact:
Brandon Davis
CNA
Brandon.Davis@cna.com
312-822-5885 / 773-383-7166
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cna-to-host-grand-opening-and-key-handover-ceremony-for-cna-center-300658922.html
SOURCE CNA
Share this article