CNAPP to Reach $12.9 B by 2030 as Cloud Security Becomes a Platform Power Play According to Dell'Oro Group

Wiz and Microsoft are Neck and Neck for the 3Q 2025 Market Share Lead

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) market revenue is forecast to reach $12.9 B by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 30 percent from 2025 to 2030. The market's trajectory is being shaped by enterprises standardizing cloud controls, reducing tool sprawl, and enforcing consistent governance across hybrid cloud estates.

"CNAPP is becoming the policy layer for cloud governance, and we are seeing budgets move from isolated point tools to unified platforms that can be operationalized across teams," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group.

"Deployment visibility is now the front door for most CNAPP programs, and the vendor race is tightening as cloud providers and pure plays compete to own the same risk workflows," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the December 2025 Cloud Workload Security Advanced Research Report:

Wiz led the CNAPP market in 3Q 2025 with 19 percent revenue share, with Microsoft close behind at 18 percent, reinforcing a tightening leadership race. Pending Google's acquisition of Wiz could materially raise competitive pressure, though the deal remains subject to regulatory clearance: US antitrust has cleared, while European regulators are scheduled to issue an initial decision in February.

CNAPP is moving from rapid adoption to large-scale standardization, as enterprises rationalize tools and operationalize governance across hybrid estates.

Deployment-phase controls remain the spend center of gravity—driven by inventory, entitlement hygiene, and audit-ready posture—while runtime buying decisions are increasingly tied to operational overhead and response integration.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Cloud Workload Security Advanced Research Report offers a complete industry overview of the CNAPP market from 2019 onwards. The report includes the following quarterly data tables:

Manufacturers' CNAPP revenue by region – North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and CALA (Caribbean and Latin America).

CNAPP revenue by development, deployment, and runtime technologies.

The report includes the following annual data tables:

CNAPP five-year revenue forecast by region.

CNAPP five-year revenue forecast by development, deployment, and runtime technologies.

Public-cloud infrastructure spend.

To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group