CNAS Delivers Congressionally Mandated Study on U.S. Strategy in the Indo-Pacific to the Department of Defense

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for a New American Security (CNAS) today delivered an independent assessment—Rising to the China Challenge: Renewing American Competitiveness in the Indo-Pacific—to the Department of Defense. The study, which was mandated by the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, takes a comprehensive approach to long-term competition with China. It offers principles for U.S. strategy in the Indo-Pacific and nearly 100 specific, actionable policy recommendations across seven critical vectors of American competitiveness:

Sustaining Conventional Military Deterrence Securing Vital U.S. Technological Advantages Bolstering U.S. Economic Power and Leadership Strengthening American Diplomacy Competing Over Ideology and Narrative Promoting Digital Freedom and Countering High-Tech Illiberalism Cultivating the Talent to Compete with China

"At a fundamental level, the China challenge is about us—it's about renewing American competitiveness," said CNAS Executive Vice President and Director of Studies Ely Ratner. "This requires a comprehensive strategy that bolsters U.S. advantages in economics, technology, diplomacy, defense, ideology, human capital, and more. This study represents an intensive, bipartisan collaboration among over a dozen senior CNAS experts across several research programs."

Richard Fontaine, CNAS Chief Executive Officer, added: "This study constitutes the most comprehensive and detailed set of recommendations to date for strengthening American competitiveness and advancing U.S. strategy in the Indo-Pacific. We look forward to releasing a public version of it in early 2020."

Following analysis at the Department of Defense, the report will be transmitted to the Committees on Armed Services and Foreign Affairs/Relations in both chambers of Congress.

