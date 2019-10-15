CNB Bank Moves to Revolutionize its Retail Lending with nCino

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that Pennsylvania-based CNB Bank will utilize nCino's Bank Operating System to digitize its retail lending process from end-to-end to enrich the customer experience.

In an effort to better anticipate its customers' needs and provide a frictionless user experience, the $3.2 billion-asset institution sought a modern technology platform that offered customer-focused onboarding, document management, and retail lending, all in a single system. The platform also needed to enable a seamless flow of information from the customer to the banker, from any device, anywhere and at any time. Following a thorough vetting process, CNB selected nCino's Retail Banking Solution for its scalability and flexibility to be an all-in-one system that could support the Bank's future growth.

"CNB's strategic principles are focused on creating exceptional experiences for customers and employees. We wanted a platform that could work with our existing processes along with the ability to be configured to meet our unique needs, both today and as future market forces demand," said Ruth Anne Ryan-Catalano, Vice President of Retail Banking at CNB Bank. "We selected nCino because it met that criteria and can also provide us with back-end processing capabilities that will allow our employees to conduct their business with greater speed and visibility. As a result, we'll be able to provide our customers with the highest-quality service and a state-of-the-art digital banking experience."

A comprehensive cloud-based solution, the nCino Bank Operating System combines customer relationship management (CRM), customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management and instant reporting capabilities, on one seamless platform. By moving away from manual processes and siloed systems, CNB will benefit from faster onboarding, reduced risk and regulatory exposure, increased transparency and collaboration among employees.

"CNB is not just rolling out new technology by utilizing nCino, they're implementing a modern way of doing business," said Paul Clarkson, senior vice president of community and regional financial institutions at nCino. "We're glad CNB chose to partner with nCino and look forward to working together closely to ensure the nCino Bank Operating System is a catalyst for enhancing CNB's operational efficiency and customer-centric procedures and delivery channels."

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud-banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 250 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $200 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

About CNB Bank

Based on strong, traditional values, CNB Bank is dedicated to being the premier financial services provider in the area, focused on the changing needs of people and business in our communities by providing the highest quality service. More about CNB Bank can be found online at www.CNBBank.bank.

SOURCE nCino

Related Links

https://www.ncino.com

