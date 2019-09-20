CNB Bank Shares, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 26th

CARLINVILLE, Ill., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlinville Bank Shares, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBN) based in Carlinville, IL today announced that James Ashworth, President and Vice Chairman, and Diana Tone, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 26th.

DATE: Thursday, September 26th

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/BankVIC-92619

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real‐time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre‐register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

On June 4, 2018 , the Company completed its acquisition of Jacksonville , Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: JXSB) and its subsidiary, Jacksonville Savings Bank. As of February 15, 2019 , the company merged Jacksonville Savings Bank into CNB Bank & Trust, Inc.

CNB Bank Shares, Inc. is an Illinois chartered stock holding company. The Company is headquartered at 450 W. Side Square, Carlinville, Illinois. The Company's operations are limited to its ownership of CNB Bank & Trust, N.A., a nationally chartered bank, which operates nineteen branch offices throughout central and northern Illinois with one office in Clayton, Missouri.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly‐traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real‐time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on‐site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading‐edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

