CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 Per Share

HILLSDALE, Mich., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.26 per share an increase of $0.01 per share or 4.0% over the 2nd Quarter of 2019 and an increase of $0.04 per share or 18.2% over the 3rd Quarter of 2018, payable on October 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019.

About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered, Bauer 5-Star rated, full service community bank that includes Trust and Investment service divisions, which has been serving South Central Michigan since 1934. CNB has grown to over $692 million in assets and is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan. CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services in its 12 full-service offices and 18 ATMs.

