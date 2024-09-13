CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 Per Share

News provided by

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

Sep 13, 2024, 09:31 ET

HILLSDALE, Mich., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.29 per share, consistent with the dividend paid for the 3rd Quarter of 2023, payable on October 11, 2024 for shareholders of record on September 30, 2024.

About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.
CNB Community Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered full-service community bank that also offers investment management and trust services, which has been serving Southern Michigan since 1934. In 2024, CNB was ranked 85th in American Banker Magazine's Top 100 publicly traded banks under $2 billion. The corporate headquarters are in Hillsdale, Michigan. CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services through its 13 full-service offices and 19 ATMs.

SOURCE CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

CNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF ISSUER TENDER OFFER

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBB) (referred to as the "Company", "we", "our", or "us"), the parent company of County National Bank, today...

CNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBB), the parent company of County National Bank, today announced earnings for the three and six months ended...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics