CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 Per Share and Special Annual Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

HILLSDALE, Mich., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.29 per share, which is equal to the dividend paid for the 4th Quarter of 2022.  Furthermore, as a special annual dividend, the Board of Directors declared an additional $0.20 per share with both payable on January 12, 2024 for shareholders of record on December 31, 2023.

CNB Community Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company.  Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered full-service community bank that also offers investment management and trust services, which has been serving Southern Michigan since 1934. In 2023, CNB was ranked 43rd in American Banker Magazine's Top 200 publicly traded banks under $2 billion and CNB has grown to over $1 billion in assets. The corporate headquarters are in Hillsdale, Michigan. CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services through its 13 full-service offices and 19 ATMs.

