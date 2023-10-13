CNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

News provided by

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

13 Oct, 2023, 15:12 ET

HILLSDALE, Mich., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBB), the parent company of County National Bank, today announced earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Earnings during the third quarter of 2023 totaled $2.6 million, a decrease of $1.3 million or 33.3% compared to the $3.9 million earned during the three months ended September 30, 2022. Basic earnings per share for CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") decreased to $1.23 during the three months ended September 30, 2023, down $0.61 from $1.84 during the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $8.1 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 11.0%, from the $9.1 million earned during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Basic earnings per share decreased to $3.74 during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, down $0.49 from $4.23 during the first nine months of 2022.

The annualized return on average assets (ROA) decreased to 0.88% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, down 49 basis points or 35.8% from 1.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The annualized return on average equity (ROE) decreased to 10.68% for the current quarter, down from 18.41% for the third quarter of 2022. ROA decreased from 1.05% during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.91% during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. ROE was 11.16% during the first nine months of 2023, down from 14.74% during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.  Book value per share increased to $43.45 at September 30, 2023, up $3.72 or 9.4% from $39.73 at September 30, 2022.

Joseph R. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. and County National Bank, remarked, "During the quarter our team expanded to Kalamazoo County with the addition of three great bankers with significant ties to that region.  Furthermore, CNB was able to meaningfully increase deposits in the third quarter with growth within our existing client base and new client acquisitions. CNB has robust liquidity and strong capital levels, and maintains a solid credit risk profile; however, I acknowledge that the economic environment is elevated in its uncertainty, inclusive of higher interest rates and market disruptions such as domestic labor strife, government brinkmanship and rising international conflict.  These issues have potential to impact both our funding costs and lending activity; however, we are well-aligned to navigate current market conditions as we position CNB for sustained long-term profitability."

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets increased $88.9 million, or 8.0%, to $1.20 billion from September 30, 2022 and $39.4 million, or 3.4% from December 31, 2022.
  • Net loans increased $59.3 million, or 6.9%, to $922.2 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $862.9 million at September 30, 2022 and $42.1 million, or 4.8%, from December 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased $80.6 million, or 7.9%, to $1.10 billion at September 30, 2023 from $1.02 billion at September 30, 2022 and $33.8 million, or 3.2% from December 31, 2022.
  • Book value per share increased $3.72, or 9.4%, to $43.45 at September 30, 2023, up from $39.73 at September 30, 2022 and $2.68 from $40.77 at December 31, 2022.
  • Total equity increased $8.6 million to $93.9 million from September 30, 2022.
  • Net income decreased $1.3 million, or 33.3%, to $2.6 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 and basic EPS decreased $0.61, or 33.2%, to $1.23 from $1.84 in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest income in the third quarter of 2023 decreased $521,000 to $10.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income decreased $1.9 million to $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

About CNB Community Bancorp Inc.

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company formed in 2005. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank, is a nationally chartered full-service bank, which has served its local communities since its founding in 1934. CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan and through its subsidiary bank offers banking products along with investment management and trust services to communities located throughout Southern Michigan.

Safe Harbor Statement
This news release and other releases and reports issued by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements." The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company is including this statement for purposes of taking advantage of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

Also from this source

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 Per Share

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock...

CNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBB), the parent company of County National Bank, today announced earnings for the three and six months ended...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.