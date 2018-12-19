CNBC Features Medical Marijuana, Inc. as a Top 3 Largest Public CBD Company to Look at With the U.S. Farm Bill Federally Legalizing Hemp

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that it has garnered news coverage on the top national financial news network CNBC.

A Dec. 12, 2018, video on the 2018 Farm Bill entitled "Farm Bill May Be Big Win for Hemp-Based Product Manufacturers," features Medical Marijuana, Inc. as one of the top three largest cannabidiol (CBD) startups in the U.S. and positions the company to win big from the passage of the Hemp Farming Act of 2018 included in the 2018 Farm Bill. This bill would remove hemp from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and would legalize hemp and its extracts federally.

"We're very pleased to be featured as a leader in this industry and are excited about what the passage of this historic bill could mean for our company," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "As a company that is built on hemp, which we currently legally source from Europe, we feel that this bill could help us expand access to our CBD hemp products and look at sourcing from U.S. hemp farmers."

With CNBC in the U.S., Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, this news outlet is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to 410 million homes worldwide, including more than 90 million households in the United States and Canada. The CNBC website garners over 55 million unique monthly visitors and is designed to help consumers learn how to earn, save and spend money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

