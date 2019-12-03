CNBC Names Halbert Hargrove as One of the Top 100 Financial Advisory Firms in 2019

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halbert Hargrove ("HH"), a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm, has been recognized by CNBC as one of the 2019's top-rated advisory firms. Also named in 2015, Halbert Hargrove is one of only 100 companies across the entire wealth management industry honored for its dedication to clients, and the ability to offer a complete planning and financial service that is essential in helping clients navigate through their complex financial life.

"At Halbert Hargrove, we aim to be our clients' guides, gurus and gladiators by providing them with top of the line advisory expertise and planning options, and we're honored to be recognized by CNBC for our dedication to our clients," said Halbert Hargrove COO and President JC Abusaid. "We make sure to engage with our clients in a meaningful and ongoing way to help them stay on track with their objectives and meet their goals. We are not intimidated to ask tough questions and facilitate fearless conversations when necessary, so we are thrilled that this philosophy has led to the recognition our team has worked towards."

The rankings were based on data culled from thousands of advisory firms and provided by AccuPoint Solutions. Factors included in the rankings were disclosures, years in business, average account size, total accounts under management, number of investment advisors, the ratio of investment advisors to the total number of employees, and discretionary assets under management ("AUM") and total AUM.

In addition to being named as a top advisory firm, Halbert Hargrove has also brought on two employees – Matthew Hartloff, as a Client Service Manager, and Sahil Jain, as an Operations Analyst. In an effort to expand their ability to service clients effectively, they have brought on two seasoned financial professionals who share the enthusiasm, compassion and commitment that Halbert Hargrove applies to their clients. Matthew will join the client service team and use his extensive experience to help guide clients through the discovery process and assist in all administrative items related to their accounts. Sahil's role will be focused on keeping Halbert Hargrove running smoothly via data analysis, trading, and a host of other projects and operational tasks.

"Halbert Hargrove has been developing our brand and client relationships for decades, and throughout that time we have continued to grow our business and team while maintaining the same service that our clients have become accustomed to," said Abusaid. "We are excited to welcome Matthew and Sahil, and grateful that our shared ideologies have allowed us to expand the team and our client offerings."

Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and has eight offices across the country, including San Diego and Costa Mesa, California; Denver, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Scottsdale, Arizona; The Woodlands and Houston, Texas with a total of 44 employees.

About Halbert Hargrove

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, is a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm that provides investment management, wealth advisory, financial planning, and consulting services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and trusts. Founded in 1933, Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and has approximately $2.3B assets under management. For more information, please visit: www.halberthargrove.com

