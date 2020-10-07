CNBC Names Halbert Hargrove one of 2020's Top 100 Financial Advisory Firms

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halbert Hargrove, a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm with approximately $2.5B in assets under management (AUM), has been recognized by CNBC as one of 2020's top 100 financial advisory firms for the second year in a row. This marks the third time the firm was recognized, as they were also named to the list in 2015. Adding to the accolades, last quarter, the Long Beach-based RIA was named one of the best places to work by both the Los Angeles Business Journal and InvestmentNews.

"At Halbert Hargrove, we strive for excellence in all aspects of our business – whether that be client relationships, the expertise of our advisors, or the thoughtfulness of our leadership team," said JC Abusaid, President, Halbert Hargrove. "Being recognized by CNBC for the third time is incredibly humbling and a true honor. We are dedicated to being client's guides, gurus, and gladiators as they plan for and meet financial goals, and we are thrilled to continually be recognized for our efforts on behalf of our clients."

The rankings were based on data culled from thousands of advisory firms and provided by AccuPoint Solutions. Factors included in the rankings were disclosures, years in business, average account size, total accounts under management, number of investment advisors, the ratio of investment advisors to the total number of employees, and discretionary and total AUM. The goal of the CNBC top 100 financial advisory firms list is to provide investors with a ranking of firms that offer the highest quality financial planning and wealth management service to their clients. The firms recognized provide their clients with personalized financial advice to help investors attain wealth over time. This list gives investors access to the best of the best advisory firms.

"As a company that has been in the industry for decades, we are grateful for the trust and dedication we have developed, and truly value our client relationships that often go beyond finances," said Russ Hill, Chairman and CEO, Halbert Hargrove. "We operate as a team at Halbert Hargrove, and are very pleased that CNBC has again recognized us for this mindset."

Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and has eight offices across the country, with a total of 43 employees. In addition to the Long Beach office, locations include San Diego and Costa Mesa, California; Denver, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Scottsdale, Arizona; The Woodlands and Houston, Texas.

About Halbert Hargrove

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, is a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm that provides investment management, wealth advisory, financial planning, and consulting services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and trusts. Founded in 1933, Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and has approximately $2.5B assets under management. For more information, please visit www.halberthargrove.com.

