CNBC Names Illumio to its 2018 Disruptor 50 List

Illumio is the emerging leader in micro-segmentation, which prevents the spread of cyber threats. The company is solving one of the biggest challenges facing organizations – the need to secure their data that resides inside global data centers and clouds environments. Illumio's micro-segmentation software technology enables customers to create 'watertight' compartments that prevent bad actors from accessing sensitive data.

With 300 percent year-over-year bookings growth and international expansion in Europe and Asia Pacific to support customer growth, Illumio has consistently attracted recognition for its industry leadership. To accelerate its growth trajectory and meet increasing demand for this technology, Illumio raised $125 million in Series D funding led by J.P. Morgan Chase Asset Management in June 2017. Enterprises such as Morgan Stanley, Salesforce, BNP Paribas, and Plantronics use Illumio.

"We founded the company 5 years ago with a mission to enable our customers to build trust with their customers," said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. "Our inclusion on this list of breakthrough, market-defining companies for the second time is an honor — and further validation of Illumio's approach to securing the world's data centers and cloud environments through micro-segmentation."

The company was most recently named one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area by Silicon Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Times. In November 2017, Andrew Rubin was selected as one of the Goldman Sachs' 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs for the third year in a row.

Illumio, the leader in micro-segmentation, prevents the spread of breaches inside data center and cloud environments. Enterprises such as Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Salesforce, and Oracle NetSuite use Illumio to reduce cyber risk and achieve regulatory compliance. The Illumio Adaptive Security Platform® uniquely protects critical information with real-time application dependency and vulnerability mapping coupled with micro-segmentation that works across any data center, public cloud, or hybrid cloud deployment on bare-metal, virtual machines, and containers. For more information, visit www.illumio.com/what-we-do or follow us @Illumio.

