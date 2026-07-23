CNBC Names PayJoy one of the World's Top FinTech Companies of 2026

Recognition highlights PayJoy's leadership in emerging market consumer finance

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNBC and Statista have named PayJoy to the "World's Top Fintech Companies 2026," which honors companies providing digital funding and bank-independent lending solutions for individuals and businesses. PayJoy is a leading financial services provider for underserved consumers across emerging markets.

CNBC World's Top Fintech Companies

Now in its fourth edition, the ranking identifies 500 leading companies across eight fintech market segments worldwide, including Payments, Neobanking, Wealth Technology, Digital Assets, Enterprise Fintech, Insurtech, Regtech, and Alternative Financing. Companies were evaluated using an aggregated scoring model built on both general and segment-specific KPIs, drawing on desk research from publicly available sources alongside company self-reports submitted through an open application process.

PayJoy's inclusion reflects its work bringing credit access to the emerging middle class in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Panama, Peru, Ecuador, South Africa, the Philippines, and Indonesia, nine countries where traditional financial infrastructure has long excluded first-time borrowers.

"This recognition from CNBC and Statista is a meaningful validation of the work our team does every day," said Doug Ricket, PayJoy CEO and Co-Founder. "Millions of people across the markets we serve are building credit for the first time through PayJoy. Being named among the world's top fintech companies reflects the scale and impact of that work."

For more information on the full ranking, visit https://www.cnbc.com/worlds-top-fintech-companies-2026/

About PayJoy

PayJoy expands credit access across emerging markets through point-of-sale financing and card offerings. Its proprietary secured-credit technology enables first-time borrowers to responsibly build financial stability and participate fully in the modern economy. Through its cutting-edge machine learning, data science, and anti-fraud AI, PayJoy has financed over $3.5 billion of loans to more than 20 million people and employs over 1,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.payjoy.com/

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SOURCE PayJoy