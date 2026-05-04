PayJoy Reaches 20 Million Customers, Powered by Strong Growth in PayJoy Card and Inclusive Credit Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayJoy, a Public Benefit Corporation and leading emerging markets credit provider, today announced it has reached 20 million customers across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Since 2015, the company has financed over $3.5 billion, reflecting strong demand for accessible and responsible credit.

In many emerging markets, traditional unsecured lending is often too risky for first-time borrowers. PayJoy addresses this by using the phone itself as collateral to lower the cost of credit and expand access. Recent research by the Mexican credit bureau Círculo de Crédito found customers are ~3x less likely to be late (30 days past due) with PayJoy than with competing lenders, validating the strength of PayJoy's secured lending model. As customers use the PayJoy Card over time, they build their credit history and gain access to new financial opportunities.

"Reaching 20 million customers shows that financial inclusion and strong business performance can go hand in hand," said Doug Ricket, CEO and Co-Founder of PayJoy. "We started by making smartphones more affordable, and today we're building a broad credit platform that helps tens of millions access opportunity, build resilience, and move forward financially."

See more about PayJoy's impact here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4W-TK86oGs0

About PayJoy

PayJoy expands credit access across emerging markets through point-of-sale financing and card offerings. Its proprietary secured-credit technology enables first-time borrowers to responsibly build financial stability and participate fully in the modern economy. Through its cutting-edge machine learning, data science, and anti-fraud AI, PayJoy has financed over $3.5 billion of loans to more than 20 million people and employs over 1,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.payjoy.com/

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SOURCE PayJoy