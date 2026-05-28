Access to Credit Helping Mexicans Capture World Cup Income Opportunity

New PayJoy survey finds 53% gig workers preparing for tournament-related demand say access to PayJoy credit helped them get ready

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, many Mexicans are preparing not just to watch the tournament, but to earn from it. From delivery drivers upgrading devices needed for work to microentrepreneurs purchasing inventory, PayJoy credit will enable workers across the country to capture increased demand and new income opportunities surrounding the tournament.

A new PayJoy survey of 5,300 customers in Mexico found that 43% plan to generate income connected to the World Cup, highlighting how access to credit can help underserved workers and families prepare for increased demand and potential income opportunities surrounding the tournament. The survey found:

73% believe Mexico will benefit financially from hosting the World Cup

25% respondents planning to earn expect household income to increase by more than 51%

53% of gig workers preparing for World Cup demand said they would not have been able to prepare without access to PayJoy credit

The findings also suggest many workers are preparing not just for the tournament itself, but for longer-term business growth beyond the World Cup.

Preparing to Capture the Opportunity

Survey respondents said they plan to use credit from PayJoy to purchase devices needed for work, buy inventory for small businesses, upgrade transportation and delivery equipment, and fund staffing or marketing efforts.

"What stands out is how many underserved workers and entrepreneurs are preparing ahead of time to capture the increased demand surrounding the World Cup," said Iván Canales. "For customers with limited access to traditional financing, PayJoy's flexible credit can help turn preparation into real economic progress."

Gig and independent workers are preparing especially actively for the event. Among respondents planning to earn income tied to the World Cup, 75% of gig and independent workers said they expect to take on tournament-related work, compared with 55% of full-time employees.

Who's Hustling Hardest: Women, Younger Workers, and Parents

The survey also highlighted how different demographic groups are preparing for the opportunity:

Nearly half (49%) of female gig workers planning to earn income said they are adapting products or services specifically for tournament demand

60% of gig workers aged 18–44 planning to earn said they expect to invest upfront ahead of the games

Among full-time employed parents expecting to benefit financially from the tournament, 51% expect household income to increase by more than 26% during the event

To read the full report, please click here: [LINK]

About the Survey

PayJoy conducted the survey using the Medallia Agile Research Tool between May 5 and May 13, 2026, polling 5,300 qualified PayJoy customers across Mexico.

About PayJoy

PayJoy expands credit access across emerging markets through point-of-sale financing and card offerings. Its proprietary secured-credit technology enables first-time borrowers to responsibly build financial stability and participate fully in the modern economy. Through its cutting-edge machine learning, data science, and anti-fraud AI, PayJoy has financed over $3.5 billion of loans to more than 20 million people and employs over 1,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.payjoy.com/

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SOURCE PayJoy