CNBC Names PayNearMe One of the World's Top Fintech Companies for 2026

Recognition highlights the company's leadership in Payment Experience Management and strong business momentum

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayNearMe, the fintech company pioneering Payment Experience Management (PEM), today announced it has been named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list, produced in partnership with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. PayNearMe was recognized in the Payments category, reflecting the company's innovation, rapid growth and leadership in redefining how non-commerce businesses think about payments.

CNBC and Statista evaluated more than 3,500 fintech companies worldwide using publicly available data, company submissions and an analysis of overarching and segment-specific performance indicators across eight fintech categories.

The recognition comes as businesses embrace Payment Experience Management to improve the end-to-end payment experience across customers, support and operations. In doing so, they can accelerate payments, reduce the total cost of acceptance and ultimately improve cash flow and profitability.

"We're honored to be recognized alongside many of the world's leading fintech companies," said Danny Shader, founder and CEO of PayNearMe. "For years, the payments industry has focused on taking basis points out of processing. Today, organizations increasingly understand that the greater opportunity lies in improving the entire payment experience. Payment Experience Management gives businesses a new way to measure, manage and improve that experience, and we're proud to be leading that movement."

Building on Strong Business Momentum

The recognition follows a period of significant business growth and continued innovation for PayNearMe. Recent company milestones include:

Surpassed $200 million in annual revenue in 2025, representing 60% year-over-year growth.

Expanded platform adoption from approximately 16,000 businesses in 2024 to 20,000 in 2025.

Secured a $50 million investment to accelerate innovation and advance Payment Experience Management.

Together, these milestones demonstrate growing market recognition that improving the entire payment experience has become a strategic business priority across the bill pay industry.

The full list of companies is available on CNBC.com.

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe pioneered Payment Experience Management (PEM), the discipline of owning and continuously improving the entire payment experience, from request to reconciliation. With PayXM™, the industry's first platform purpose-built for PEM, every touchpoint in the payment journey becomes easy—driving customer satisfaction, accelerating payments, and reducing the total cost of acceptance. The platform supports all major payment types and channels, from PayPal, Venmo, Cash App Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards and ACH to cash at more than 62,000 U.S. retail locations.

Thousands of businesses across industries, including consumer lending, iGaming and online sports betting, property management, and tolling, rely on PayNearMe to manage the end-to-end payment experience with a single platform and integration.

SOURCE PayNearMe