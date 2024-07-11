CNBC Names Socure One of the World's Top Fintech Companies

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure , the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, sanctions screening, and fraud prevention today announced it has been named one of the Top 250 Fintech Companies globally in a list published by CNBC, the world-renowned financial and business media outlet.

CNBC partnered with independent research firm Statista, one of the world's leading business data platforms, to establish a transparent overview of the top fintech companies worldwide. The selection process for this year's list involved a rigorous analysis of over 2,000 eligible companies across nine market segments. Evaluation criteria included key performance indicators such as revenue, user numbers, and total funding raised. The selection process was rigorous, ensuring a final list that spotlights the world's leading companies as well as those with the greatest growth potential in sectors ranging from banking solutions to neobanking.

Socure's patented Socure ID+ platform powers an elevated standard for seamless KYC/CIP compliance, fraud detection, ID document verification, and bank account ownership validation through a purpose-built, end-to-end solutions suite via a single API. The platform assesses every element of identity, gaining a 360-degree view of an individual that is built not only on a foundation of personally identifiable information, but uses AI to assess tens of thousands of data points, digital signals, and historic behavior to provide instant trust and risk decisions. It is natively orchestrated by advanced AI and machine learning, to reduce friction and false positives, while eliminating the need for disparate products. This results in robust, industry-leading accuracy to unlock identity trust for digital interactions and engagement at onboarding and throughout the customer journey for top companies across the fintech space.

Socure's 2,400+ clients include 17 of the top 20 banks, 13 of the top 15 credit card issuers, leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 500 fintech companies. The company's solutions are trusted by customers including Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Green Dot, and others.

As Socure continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, this CNBC recognition serves as a testament to the company's market-leading position and its opportunity for future growth and innovation in the fintech space.

About Socure

Socure is the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions. Its predictive analytics platform applies AI and machine learning techniques with trusted online and offline data intelligence to verify identities in real-time. Socure is the only vertically integrated identity verification and fraud prevention platform with both IAL-2 and FedRAMP Moderate certifications, delivering advanced levels of assurance and the highest standards for security and compliance. The company has more than 2,400 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the five top banks, the top credit bureau and more than 400 fintechs. Organizations including Capital One, Citi, Chime, SoFi, Green Dot, Varo, Ingo, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, PrizePicks and the State of California trust Socure for accurate and inclusive identity verification and fraud prevention. Learn more at socure.com .

