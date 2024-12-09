CNBC Partners with Junior Achievement of Utah & Idaho During "Cities of Success" Visit on December 11

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, December 11, CNBC will be visiting students at JA City. Tied to the "Cities of Success: Salt Lake City" special, CNBC is partnering with Junior Achievement of Utah & Idaho, a nonprofit that inspires and prepares young people for success, to engage the community and educate students about personal finance and entrepreneurship. This marks the third CNBC and Junior Achievement partnership of this kind with previous events held at local Junior Achievement facilities in Nashville, TN and Denver, CO.

On December 11, Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson will moderate a live panel at Woodbury Junior Achievement City – Utah County (575 E University Pkwy Orem, UT 84097) with notable Utah entrepreneurs and host a "JA It's My Business! Competition," providing students with an opportunity to learn how to turn an idea into a business.

"CNBC has been a great partner with Junior Achievement for many years, with similar visits to JA in Denver and Nashville as part of their 'Cities of Success' program," said Christy Tribe, President of Junior Achievement of Utah & Idaho. "We are excited that our students can have this experience and that we are able to help highlight the entrepreneurial energy that makes Salt Lake City and Utah such as wonderful place to live and work."

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Junior Achievement so we can provide students unparalleled educational opportunities about business," said Mary Duffy, CNBC Vice President and Senior Executive Producer for Talent Development. "At CNBC, we are committed to teaching audiences around the world the importance of financial literacy and we're thrilled to extend our efforts and content to Salt Lake City's students so they are equipped with the essential tools to make informed financial decisions for their futures."

Participating entrepreneurs will help coach the students' business pitches and other local business leaders, along with an Olympic Gold Medalist from Salt Lake City, will judge the competition. This community engagement with students is part of CNBC's financial education initiative, CNBC Your Money, dedicated to helping people manage, grow, and protect their money so they can live ambitiously.

The entrepreneurs include:

Joon Beh – Founder & CEO, Hallo

– Founder & CEO, Hallo Morgan Brown – Founder, Blendyd Studios

– Founder, Blendyd Studios Trent Mano – Co-Founder, Convoi Ventures & Co-Founder, Utah Tech Week

The judging panel features:

Sandi Hendry – Founder, Minky Couture

– Founder, Brandon Fugal – Chairman and Co-Owner of Colliers International in Utah and Board Member, JA of Utah & Idaho

– Chairman and Co-Owner of Colliers International in and Board Member, JA of & Steve Daly – CEO, Instructure and Outgoing board chair, JA of Utah & Idaho

– CEO, Instructure and Outgoing board chair, JA of & Ashley Caldwell – Olympic Gold Medalist, Aerial Skier, and Sr. Associate of Capital Markets, Sundance Bay

The judges will be introduced by the incoming chair of JA of Utah & Idaho, Brett Anderson, President of Computech Consulting and KSL TV Breaking News Anchor, Shara Park.

About Junior Achievement

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA learning experiences are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Junior Achievement is expanding its reach to 18-to-25-year-olds to provide young adults with critical life skills, as well as to pre-K youth to ensure children get a solid head start. Today, JA reaches more than 4.6 million students per year in 99 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org .

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA