CNC Hires George Kattermann as Senior VP of Claims Operations to Further Drive Expansion

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance adjusting firm CNC Catastrophe & National Claims is proud to announce George Kattermann as Senior Vice President of Claims Operations. He joins the team with over 30 years of experience in catastrophe claims and business development.

Beginning his career with Allied Group in 1986, Kattermann has been at the forefront of catastrophe claims adjusting. In 1993, he became Vice President at Mid-America Adjustment Company where he managed the catastrophe division. In 2000, he joined American Family Insurance as Catastrophe Claim Director, where he was tasked with the creation of the catastrophe division. During his tenure at American Family, he also held the positions of Property Claim Director and Commercial Farm/Ranch Operations Director. Kattermann joined BrightClaim in 2009 and assumed the role of Senior Vice President where he oversaw catastrophe operations, commercial/large loss and adjuster resource management. He was a long-standing member of both the PLRB Education Advisory Committee and the IBHS Response and Recovery Committee. He has also been a presenter at the ACE conference and the PCS Catastrophe Conference. Kattermann holds a BSBA degree in Finance from Drake University.

"We're excited to welcome George to the team at CNC. Not only will he bring a tighter focus on adjuster process and quality but, with his depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities, he'll be a guiding voice for fellow employees and clients alike," said Cort Fowler, President and COO of CNC.

Kattermann's arrival will continue to drive CNC's recent business growth. Drawing from cutting-edge technology and a shared vision for CNC, he will be spearheading new development and bolstering the overall claims process. This will translate to faster claim responses that will benefit clients and policyholders. His efforts will be instrumental in further elevating CNC's positioning within the market.

Founded in 1988, CNC Catastrophe & National Claims is one of the most trusted independent firms for reliable, high-quality adjusting services in the U.S. CNC covers flood, daily, catastrophe, liability and commercial claims, and offers their adjusters proprietary software, training and tools. For further information, contact Cort Fowler, President and COO, CNC Catastrophe & National Claims, at 251-471-4718, email cortfowler@cnc-resource.com or visit www.adjustingexpectations.com.

