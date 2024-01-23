CNC Machine Tools Market Size to Grow by USD 28.18 Billion from 2023 to 2028, Advantages Over Conventional Machines to Drive Growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

23 Jan, 2024, 12:10 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CNC Machine Tools Market is set for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.99% between 2023 and 2028. The market is forecasted to increase by USD 23.23 billion during this period. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the rising demand for high-precision and multi-axis machining centers across various industries, the integration of additive manufacturing with CNC machine tools. To know more about hybrid manufacturing, and additive manufacturing, view a free sample report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CNC Machine Tools Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CNC Machine Tools Market 2024-2028

The competitive landscape includes companies such as Amada Co. Ltd., ANCA Pty Ltd., Andritz AG, Chiron Group SE, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., FANUC Corp., GF Machining Solutions AG, Haas Automation Inc., and many more. Companies are implementing various strategies to enhance their presence in the market, including strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches.

The market report also provides a comprehensive outlook on the CNC machine tools market, offering forecasts for the industry segmented by product, end-user, and region.

  • Product Segments: CNC Lathe Machines, CNC Milling Machines, Grinding and Others
  • End-user Segments: Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transportation and Others
  • Regional Analysis: The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth by 2028. The region is a major hub for manufacturing activities, especially in key end-user industries of CNC machine tools

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Get more information by viewing the free sample report.

Future Outlook

As CNC machine tools continue to evolve and find applications across diverse industries, the market is set for accelerated growth. Technological advancements and the integration of additive manufacturing are poised to drive efficiency, reduce production times, and meet the evolving demands of end-users.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. Explore detailed analysis by purchasing a report.

Related Reports:

The computer numerical control solutions market is projected to grow by USD 8.13 billion with a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The CNC vertical machining centers market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1.26 billion.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Competitive Landscape

Companies Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Filled Fresh Pasta Market Analysis by Technavio: Is set grow at USD 131.46Million Growth at 4.95% CAGR between 2024 and 2028 | Technavio

Filled Fresh Pasta Market Analysis by Technavio: Is set grow at USD 131.46Million Growth at 4.95% CAGR between 2024 and 2028 | Technavio

The Filled Fresh Pasta Market is set for significant growth, projected to increase by USD 131.46 million at a CAGR at 4.95% between 2023 and 2028. In ...
USD 17.9 Million will grow from 2024 to 2028 projected for the Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market, Revolutionizing Auto Safety- Technavio

USD 17.9 Million will grow from 2024 to 2028 projected for the Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market, Revolutionizing Auto Safety- Technavio

The Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market forecasts remarkable growth, projecting a USD 17.9 million increase at a CAGR of 3.04% from 2023 to 2028....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.