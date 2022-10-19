CNC Machine Tools Market Size to Grow by USD 28.18 Bn, Advantages Over Conventional Machines to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CNC machine tools market is growing at a CAGR of 9.19% and is expected to register a market size growth of USD 28.18 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CNC Machine Tools Market 2022-2026

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the CNC machine tools market: AMADA Co. Ltd., DMG MORI Co Ltd, DN Solutions Co. Ltd., Ellison Technologies Inc., FANUC Corp., among others.

APAC to have a significant share in the CNC machine tools market.

Market to observe 9.03% YOY growth in 2022.

Market Dynamics

The CNC machine tools market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily owing to the advantages over conventional machines. CNC machine tools are replacing conventional machines at a fast rate, as they offer advantages such as reduced cycle time, lower labor costs, and easy reproduction of parts. Moreover, CNC machine tools can be reprogrammed in a short span of time, which gives them the ability to switch from manufacturing one part to another quickly. These can store all the programs that can be used in the future. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

The CNC machine tools market is fragmented, and the vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the major vendors are listed below:

AMADA Co. Ltd. - The company offers CNC machine tools such as TYKMA Electrox engraving systems.

DMG MORI Co Ltd - The company offers CNC machine tools such as replaceable insert drills and porting tools.

DN Solutions Co. Ltd. - The company offers CNC machine tools such as press brake tooling and retrofit products and accessories.

Key Segments

The CNC machine tools market is segmented by product into CNC lathe machines, CNC milling machines, and others. The CNC lathe machines segment is expected to be the largest segment of the global CNC machine tools market during the forecast period. CNC lathes are used to produce plane surfaces, screw threads, and complex 3D products. CNC lathe machines are preferred over conventional lathes, as they can produce identical parts in large volumes.

Regional Growth Analysis

The CNC lathe machines market is analyzed across five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is the dominating region and is expected to account for 39% of the global market share during the forecast period. The high demand for CNC machine tools in APAC is attributed to the growth of the automotive and industrial sectors.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the CNC machine tools market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

CNC Machine Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 28.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., DMG MORI Co Ltd, DN Solutions Co. Ltd., Ellison Technologies Inc., FANUC Corp., Georg Fischer Ltd., Hurco Companies Inc., Hyundai Wia Corp., JTEKT Corp., Komatsu Mining Corp., Meredith Machinery, Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Sandvik AB, Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, 600 Group Plc, Haas Automation Inc., Allied Machine and Engineering Corp., and Makino Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

