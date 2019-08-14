CNC Machines Included to Inc. 5000 List of Fast-Growing Innovators: Unique Manufacturing Business Focuses on Ingenuity and Supporting Longevity of Industry

SANFORD, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, CNC Machines was featured among Inc. 5000's list of 2019's fastest growing American companies. Founded in 2014, CNC Machines is a used CNC machine dealer, carrying more than 357 machines and top brands to meet the needs of small, mid-sized and large American manufacturers. The company will be celebrated at the Inc. 5000 Conference and Awards Ceremony on Oct 12th 2019.

There is one metric for inclusion to the Inc. 5000 list: revenue growth over the three-year preceding period. CNC Machines has continually reinvented itself over the years to meet the changing needs of the manufacturing industry and recently launched a new interactive CNC machinery buy/sell platform that speeds and providers greater transparency in transactions and bigger cost-savings.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

CNC Machines upends the traditional transaction process by connecting used CNC machine buyers and sellers. Sellers can find out how much their machines are worth using CNC Machine's price guide, list their machine at no cost, and message prospective buyers via chat. Sellers have no payment obligation unless they approve the buyer's offer. Likewise, buyers can browse available machines, see upfront pricing, ask questions and make offers.

An expert from CNC Machines is there to help at every step with negotiations, logistics and any other customer requests. The platform already features hundreds of used CNC mills, CNC lathes, 3D printers and Used fabrication equipment.

In addition to its groundbreaking business model, CNC Machines has earned a reputation as an industry advocate. The company has introduced scholarships for veterans and students enrolled in manufacturing certificate or degree programs.

For more information about CNC Machines, go to CNCMachines.com.

