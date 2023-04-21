CNC Machining and Wire Fabrication Manufacturer Hires New Sales Administrator

Experienced Sales Admin to Provide Additional Sales Support

ASHLAND, Ohio, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tahoma Engineered Solutions, a leading manufacturer of CNC precision machining and fabricated wire, recently hired Deedra McDonnell as a Sales Administrator.

"Deedra's strong manufacturing background in sales will be a real asset for Tahoma Engineered Solutions," said Jerry Lynch, General Manager. "We are looking forward to having her skill set and experience in our sales department."

In her role at the company, McDonnell will be interacting with customers to manage orders, update the database, maintain records, and provide on-going support to the sales group. She will put routers together to support production scheduling. In addition, she will be working with the machining and wire fabrication customers to follow up with leads, help process the orders, and support communication.

She will also manage key reports using the E2 manufacturing software, which will provide important sales information to the entire manufacturing team.

Prior to joining Tahoma Engineered Solutions, McDonnell worked for two different pump manufacturers, where she gained significant experience, while providing customer service, inside sales and sales administration. She is a native of Ashland, Ohio.

About Tahoma Engineered Solutions

Tahoma Engineered Solutions, a business unit of Tahoma Enterprises, is ISO 9001-2015 certified. They have built a strong reputation for precision machining and are specifically known for the precision manufacturing of large hydraulic manifolds and creating custom wire assemblies. For more information, call 419-496-0964 or visit www.tahomaengineeredsolutions.com.

