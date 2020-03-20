CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market to Cross $105 Billion by 2025 - Shift Towards a Cost-Effective & Accelerated Production Process has Resulted in Increased Acceptance of Additive Manufacturing

DUBLIN, March 20, 2020 The "Global CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market, by Type, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market size is expected to reach $105.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



The expansion of manufacturing sectors and accelerated industrialization in developing countries like China and India are driving the growth of the CNC metal cutting machine industry. Furthermore, due to its advanced technology, laser metal cutting machines have gained significant importance because they provide a high degree of precision compared to traditional metal cutting machines. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the CNC metal cutting machine industry. Nevertheless, the persistent fluctuations in foreign currency exchange tend to impede the profit margin of players in the CNC metal cutting machine market.



The growth in additive manufacturing drives the market for CNC machine tools. The shift of manufacturers towards a cost-effective and accelerated production process has resulted in increased acceptance of additive manufacturing. In addition, the growing popularity of heterogeneous material production capacity is also expected to result in market growth. Furthermore, the application of 3D printing in the consumer electronics, medical and automotive industries has resulted in the growth of the additive manufacturing industry. The drop in production time also results in an additional rise in the popularity of manufacturing among consumers.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions and Product launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Komatsu Ltd. and Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. are some of the forerunners in the CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market. Companies such as DMG Mori Seiki Co., Ltd., Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., Okuma Corporation, and Hurco Companies, Inc., Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, Mondragon Corporation are some of the key innovators in CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market.



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

Dec-2019: Hurco came into partnership with BMO Automation, a company that develops and produces automation systems for loading milling and CNC lathes machines. The partnership aims at bringing the latest Industry 4.0 automation technology to customers for elevating their productivity and profitability and safeguarding their competitiveness.

May-2019: Lincoln Electric partnered with Tooling U-SME, an American non-profit educational technology, and blended learning organization. The partnership was aimed at making U/LINC, its welding curriculum platform more-friendly and accessible to educational institutions and welding instructors.

May-2019: Soraluce, a part of Danobat Group signed an agreement with Select Machining Technologies, a part of Morris Group Inc. for distribution of the former company's product line throughout the United States .

Acquisition and Mergers



Sep-2019: Danobat, a Mondragon company, completed the acquisition of Hembrug Machine Tools, a leader in precision hard turning technology. The acquisition provides a better and wide choice between two complementary technologies, hard turning, and grading, to customers.

Apr-2019: Lincoln Electric acquired Baker Industries, a provider of custom tooling, fixtures, and parts primarily serving the aerospace and automotive markets. The acquisition complemented Lincoln Electric's automation portfolio and its new metal additive manufacturing service business.

Mar-2019: Yamazaki Mazak completed the acquisition of MegaStir, a supplier of friction stir welding (FSW) tools and technology. The acquisition enabled Mazak in expanding and building its HYBRID Multi-Tasking Machine Technology. The new Mazak MegaStir is expected to offer further advancements in systems and evolve in the FSW technology center.

Product Launches and Product Expansions



Dec-2019: DMG Mori unveiled LASERTEC 125 3D hybrid system, a new 5-axis machining centre embedded with additive manufacturing capabilities. This system supports the manufacturing, maintenance, and repair of workpieces.

Aug-2019: Hurco introduced the newest versions of its VMXi Series of performance CNC machines. The new series include VMX24Di (travels 24x20x24-in.), VMX42Di (travels 42x24x24-in.), and VMX30Di (travels 30x20x24-in.). The new versions of these machines provide better surface finish, less head growth, and quieter spindle. It also has a 15,000-rpm spindle, faster spindle acceleration, and deceleration (0-15,000 rpm in 3.2 seconds, 15,000 to 0 rpm in 2.4 seconds), and improved chip-to-chip time (2000 rpm, 12-inch Z-travel in 4 seconds).

May-2019: Amada launched VENTIS-3015AJ, its first fiber laser cutting machine embedded with Locus Beam Control technology. This machine improves productivity and processing quality in aluminium and stainless steel.

Geographical Expansions



Jun-2019: Okuma opened a new production facility in Japan . This facility is expected to manufacture double column machining centers and vertical and horizontal machining centers for supporting its product line.

Market Segmentation



By Type

Machining Centers

Lathe Machines

Gear Cutting Machines

Laser Cutting Machines

Others

By End-user

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Power & Energy

Others

Companies Profiled

Hurco Companies, Inc.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Amada Holdings Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Okuma Corporation

DMG Mori Seiki Co. Ltd.

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation

Mondragon Corporation (Danobat Group)

Nissan Tanaka Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fz0zyl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

