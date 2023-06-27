CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market 2023-2027|CAGR accelerating at 5.37% by 2027|Segmentation by Application, Product and Geography|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to projections, the market size for CNC vertical machining centers will grow by USD 1,130.34 million. Advanced manufacturing procedures are being developed in the industrial machinery sector and is one of the factors driving the market for CNC vertical machining centers. Other factors such as Increasing demand for fabricated goods are also expected to increase demand. Between 2022 and 2027, the market for CNC vertical machining centers is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.37%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market 2023-2027

CNC vertical machining centers market report goes into great detail about market segmentation by application (automotive, aerospace, metal fabrication, and others), product (less than 5-axis and 5-axis or more), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

CNC Vertical machining centers market trends

A six-axis CNC machine is revolutionizing machining operations and is emerging as an important trend in the market. Growing demand from major end-users such as automotive, aerospace, and metal fabrication has spurred CNC vertical machine manufacturers to innovate and incorporate technical advancements.

CNC Vertical machining centers landscape & market vendors

The market study covers the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on penetration-based adoption rates in various regions. Furthermore, the research offers important buying criteria and price sensitivity drivers to assist businesses in evaluating and developing their growth strategy.

Major market vendors

The market is driven by the presence of several global and regional vendors, such as Emmegi S.p.A. and Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. To assist clients in understanding the larger business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of important market competitors, qualitative and quantitative vendor analysis has been undertaken. Data is assessed qualitatively to classify suppliers as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified, and statistically to classify vendors as dominant, leading, robust, tentative, and weak.

Regional insights

During the projected period, APAC is expected to contribute 39% to worldwide market growth. The region's rising population has increased demand for a variety of consumables and other commodities, prompting firms to expand their production capacity through the expansion of existing manufacturing facilities or the construction of new ones equipped with cutting-edge machinery. China dominates the regional market in terms of CNC vertical machine production and consumption worldwide.

Analysts at Technavio have thoroughly discussed the geographical trends and factors that will affect the market throughout the projected period.

Related Report:

Metal Machining Scrap Equipment Market : Between 2022 and 2027, the metal machining scrap equipment market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 3.49%. The market's size is expected to grow by USD 319.08 million. The market's growth is dependent on numerous factors, including expanding demand for metal scrap in various application sectors, rising need for housing projects internationally, and stringent government legislation to limit pollution.

Hydraulic Manifold Market : Between 2022 and 2027, the hydraulic manifold market in the United Kingdom is expected to develop at a CAGR of 3.49%. The market's size is expected to grow by USD 2.86 million. The expanding demand from end-user industries, severe regulatory norms and regulations on vehicular emissions, and the growing deep mining industry all contribute to the market's growth.

CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,130.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., DN Solutions Co. Ltd., Emmegi S.p.A., Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Haas Automation Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Jiuh Yeh Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Maxmill Machinery Co. Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okuma Corp., SCM GROUP Spa, Shandong Luzhong Machine Tool Co. Ltd., Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd., TONGTAI MACHINE and TOOL Co. Ltd., and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

