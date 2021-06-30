CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Analysis Report by Product (Less than 5-axis and 5-axis or more), End-user (Automotive, Aerospace, Metal fabrication, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The CNC vertical machining centers market is driven by the rising demand for fabricated products. In addition, the growing focus toward additive manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the CNC vertical machining centers market during the forecast period.

Over the past decade, there has been significant growth in the demand for buildings, cars, and heavy machinery across the world. This resulted in an increase in the demand for fabricated products such as stamped metal parts, building products, fasteners, and heavy equipment. To meet the growing demand for fabricated products from end-users, fabricated products manufacturers are integrating CNC vertical machining centers as they facilitate easy tool changing and produce superior quality products. Therefore, the rising demand for fabricated products is expected to fuel the growth of the global CNC vertical machining centers market during the forecast period.

Major Five CNC Vertical Machining Centers Companies:

DMG MORI Co. Ltd.: The company offers vertical CNC machines such as CMX V Series, DMP 70, NVX Series, i-SERIES, NV Series, NVD series, and DMC Series.

Doosan Corp.: The company offers CNC vertical machining centers such as DNM Series, VC Series, MYNX Series, and others.

Haas Automation Inc.: The company offers CNC vertical machining centers such as 5-axis VF-2TR, VF Series, Universal Machines, Mini Mills, Mold Machines, Drill/ Tap/ Mill Series, and Toolroom Mills.

Hurco Companies Inc.: The company offers CNC vertical machining centers such as VMXHSi high-speed machining centers, DCX Series of CNC machining centers, 5-axis trunnion table machining centers (U Series), and others.

Komatsu Ltd.: The company offers CNC vertical machining centers such as N300V, NX400, N40HC, and others.

CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Less than 5-axis - size and forecast 2020-2025

5-axis or more - size and forecast 2020-2025

CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace - size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal fabrication - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

