CNC vertical machining centers market size to grow by USD 1,130.34 million from 2022 to 2027: Development of advanced manufacturing processes in the industrial machinery sector to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CNC vertical machining centers market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,130.34 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.37%. The development of advanced manufacturing processes in the industrial machinery sector is driving the market growth. The integration of technologies such as Non-Uniform Rational Basis Spline (NURBS) has led to technological disruption in the market. CNC machines based on NURBS can render a variety of shapes. They help achieve high accuracy in the machining process. In addition, NURBS-enabled CNCs can efficiently handle key materials during machining operations, which reduces wastage. These factors are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017-2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market 2023-2027

CNC vertical machining centers market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global CNC vertical machining centers market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global CNC vertical machining centers market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

To unlock the detailed information on the customer landscape - Request a sample now!

CNC vertical machining centers market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global CNC vertical machining centers market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer CNC vertical machining centers in the market are Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., DN Solutions Co. Ltd., Emmegi S.p.A., Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Haas Automation Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Jiuh Yeh Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Maxmill Machinery Co. Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okuma Corp., SCM GROUP Spa, Shandong Luzhong Machine Tool Co. Ltd., Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd., TONGTAI MACHINE and TOOL Co. Ltd., and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. and others.

Vendors compete based on factors such as differentiated product offerings. The market is characterized by long-term supply agreements or contracts between vendors and OEMs or between vendors and service providers. The market has remained relatively stable during the past decade. During the forecast period, it will provide significant growth opportunities for vendors due to increasing digitalization, inclusion of advanced electronics, and automation in various end-user industries. Thus, the market is expected to remain competitive during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings -

Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. - The company offers CNC vertical machining centers such as Dhruva HE Series and Mach Series.

The company offers CNC vertical machining centers such as Dhruva HE Series and Mach Series. DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - The company offers CNC vertical machining centers such as DMP 70, CMX 600 V, and CMX 1100 V.

The company offers CNC vertical machining centers such as DMP 70, CMX 600 V, and CMX 1100 V. DN Solutions Co. Ltd. - The company offers CNC vertical machining centers such as DEM, DNM, and DMP.

The company offers CNC vertical machining centers such as DEM, DNM, and DMP. Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH - The company offers CNC vertical machining centers such as 4-axis machining centers H and 5-axis machining centers F.

The company offers CNC vertical machining centers such as 4-axis machining centers H and 5-axis machining centers F. For comprehensive analysis on the several listed vendors and their exclusive offerings – Request a sample report

CNC vertical machining centers market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (automotive, aerospace, metal fabrication, and others), product (less than 5-axis and 5-axis or more), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The automotive segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The automotive industry is facing constant changes in terms of the regulatory framework, technological advances, and customer requirements. The use of CNC machining helps automakers make the manufacturing process cost-effective. Some of the applications where CNC machining is used include manufacturing interior and exterior parts such as valves, pistons, throttles, headlight housings, transmission cases, aluminum wheels, and cylinders. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global CNC vertical machining centers market.

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for CNC vertical machining centers is high in APAC owing to growth of the automotive and industrial sectors. APAC is a major manufacturing hub for various industries. The increasing population in the region has fueled the demand for several consumables and commodities. As a result, manufacturers are increasing their production capacities by expanding existing manufacturing facilities and constructing new ones. These machines will help reduce operating costs and increase efficiency. Thus, the regional market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

For some key market insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a sample report

CNC vertical machining centers market – Market dynamics

Key trends - Six-axis CNC machine redefining machining operation is a key trend in the market. Six-axis CNC machines help redefine machining operations. These machines can process the raw material into a finished product without the use of multiple fixtures. The entire machining process is carried out within a single machine, which reduces the need to move the workpiece from one machining tool to another. This prevents batch queuing and facilitates LEAN manufacturing. Six-axis machines can work on complex shapes and simple parts. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The availability of horizontal machining centers and refurbished vertical machining centers is challenging market growth. Manufacturing industries in several mature markets, such as the US and Europe, have shut down operations due to high labor costs and stringent emission regulations. As a result, the availability of refurbished machine centers has increased, which is reducing the procurement of new CNC machines. Refurbished equipment is less expensive, which provides industries with a cost advantage. CNC horizontal machines can replace CNC vertical machines, as they offer superior performance. This reduces the need for integrating CNC vertical machining centers into the production units of end-user industries. These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, upcoming trends, and several market challenges have an impact on market dynamics and businesses also. Find more such key insights in a sample PDF report!

What are the key data covered in this CNC vertical machining centers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the CNC vertical machining centers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the CNC vertical machining centers market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the CNC vertical machining centers market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of CNC vertical machining centers market vendors

Avail of instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports and advanced market intelligence.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The CNC machine tools market size is expected to increase by USD 28.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (CNC lathe machines, CNC milling machines, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market size is expected to increase by USD 627.3 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (vertical 5-axis CNC machining centers and horizontal 5-axis CNC machining centers), end user (automotive, aerospace, metal fabrication, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,130.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., DN Solutions Co. Ltd., Emmegi S.p.A., Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Haas Automation Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Jiuh Yeh Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Maxmill Machinery Co. Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okuma Corp., SCM GROUP Spa, Shandong Luzhong Machine Tool Co. Ltd., Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd., TONGTAI MACHINE and TOOL Co. Ltd., and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global CNC vertical machining centers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global CNC vertical machining centers market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Metal fabrication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Metal fabrication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Less than 5-axis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Less than 5-axis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Less than 5-axis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Less than 5-axis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Less than 5-axis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 5-axis or more - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on 5-axis or more - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on 5-axis or more - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on 5-axis or more - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on 5-axis or more - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 DN Solutions Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: DN Solutions Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: DN Solutions Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: DN Solutions Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Emmegi S.p.A.

Exhibit 129: Emmegi S.p.A. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Emmegi S.p.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Emmegi S.p.A. - Key offerings

12.7 Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Exhibit 132: Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 133: Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Haas Automation Inc.

Exhibit 135: Haas Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Haas Automation Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Haas Automation Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Hurco Companies Inc.

Exhibit 138: Hurco Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Hurco Companies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Hurco Companies Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Komatsu Mining Corp.

Exhibit 144: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Okuma Corp.

Exhibit 155: Okuma Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Okuma Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Okuma Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Okuma Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 SCM GROUP Spa

Exhibit 159: SCM GROUP Spa - Overview



Exhibit 160: SCM GROUP Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: SCM GROUP Spa - Key offerings

12.16 Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

Exhibit 165: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio