CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market to Grow by USD 1.09 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Demand for CNC Tools and AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global CNC vertical machining centers market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cnc-incorporated machine tools is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of autonomous and electric cars. However, availability of horizontal machining centers and refurbished vertical machining centers poses a challenge. Key market players include Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., Chiron Group SE, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., DN Solutions Co. Ltd., Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, GF Machining Solutions AG, Haas Automation Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG, Maxmill Machinery Co. Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okuma Corp, SCM GROUP Spa, Shandong Luzhong Machine Tool Co. Ltd., Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd., and Yamazaki Mazak Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market 2025-2029

Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 1090.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.8 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, Canada, Italy, India, South Korea, UK, and France

Market Driver

The CNC vertical machining centers market is experiencing significant growth due to increased demand for metal components in various industries. Hard metals, steel, and aluminum are popular materials in manufacturing, particularly for complex jobs and industrial processes. Templates and cams are essential tools for CNC machining, enabling efficient manufacturing of metal components. Vertical machining centers are ideal for manufacturing molds, die cavities, engine propellers, and impellers. Advanced CNC controls, high-speed spindles, and automatic tool changers enhance production capacity and efficiency. Giant manufacturing countries lead the market, with trends towards automation technologies such as collaborative robots and lights-out production. The manufacturing industry segment is a major consumer, with the electrical industry, automotive, and aerospace sectors driving demand. Raw materials like steel, carbon, and electricity costs impact CNC machining capacity. CNC machining centers are used for milling, drilling, and cutting various workpieces, including metals and wood. The market for CNC machining centers is expanding, with applications in the industrial automation market, electronic products, semiconductors, and consumer electronics. Horizontal machining centers and CNC milling machines are alternative solutions, with 3-axis and advanced tool axes offering flexibility for milling and rotary cutting. The market for CNC machining centers is expected to grow, driven by the increasing demand for automation and the need for high-precision components.

The global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) is significantly impacting the CNC vertical machining centers market. With the elimination of traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) components like exhaust systems, pistons, valves, crankshafts, engine blocks, and exhaust headers, the demand for machined parts is decreasing. This reduction in demand may lead to market contraction, potentially affecting numerous vendors in this complex industry. Simultaneously, the automotive sector's growing focus on autonomous vehicles presents new opportunities for innovation and growth in manufacturing processes.

Market Challenges

The CNC vertical machining centers market faces several challenges in manufacturing metal components for various industries. Hard metals and steel require high CNC machining capacity and advanced controls for efficient production. Aluminum, used in flat works and manufacturing molds and die cavities, presents challenges due to its heat sensitivity. Manufacturing complex jobs in hard metals, steel, and aluminum for industries like aerospace, automotive, and heavy machinery requires vertical machining centers with high-speed spindles and automatic tool changers. The cost of raw materials, such as steel and carbon, as well as electricity, impacts the profitability of CNC machining centers. The manufacturing industry segment seeks automation technologies like collaborative robots and lights-out production for increased efficiency. In contrast, horizontal machining centers cater to industries producing large components, such as engine propellers and impellers. The industrial automation market's growth in sectors like the electrical industry, electronic products, semiconductors, and consumer electronics drives the demand for CNC machining centers. CNC milling machines, with their tool axes, are essential for milling and cutting workpieces made of metal, wood, and other raw materials. The use of CAM software and rotary cutters enhances the productivity of CNC machining centers. Ferrous and non-ferrous metals, including metals used in industrial processes, present unique challenges for CNC machining centers. Overall, the CNC machining centers market must adapt to these challenges to remain competitive in the evolving manufacturing landscape.

The CNC vertical machining center market in mature industries of the US and Europe is facing challenges due to rising labor costs and stringent emission norms, leading to the closure of several manufacturing operations. This surplus of used equipment has increased the availability of refurbished CNC vertical machining centers in the market, making it a cost-effective option for industries in developing countries like China , India , and Singapore . However, the affordability of refurbished machines may hinder the demand for new CNC vertical machining centers. Additionally, CNC horizontal machining centers can serve as viable alternatives, adding complexity to the market dynamics.

Segment Overview

This cnc vertical machining centers market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Less than 5-axis

1.2 5-axis or more End-user 2.1 Automotive

2.2 Aerospace

2.3 Metal fabrication

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Less than 5-axis- CNC vertical machining centers come in three variants: 2.5-axis, 3-axis, and 4-axis. In 2.5-axis machines, only two axes can rotate simultaneously. In contrast, 3-axis and 4-axis models enable the cutting tool to move around three axes (X, Y, and Z) and a rotating X-axis, respectively. While 2.5-axis machines are mostly outdated, 4-axis models have gained popularity. However, 5-axis CNC vertical machining centers lead the market due to their extensive capabilities. For simple metal designs like gear cutting, 3-axis and 4-axis machines are preferred due to their affordability. The adoption of 3+2 CNC vertical machining centers is increasing, offering a cost-effective way to upgrade capabilities. SMEs and start-ups, constrained by budgets, will continue to drive demand for 3-axis CNC vertical machining centers, fueling market growth.

Research Analysis

CNC Vertical Machining Centers (VMCs) are essential machines in the manufacturing industry for producing metal components from hard metals, steel, aluminum, and various ferrous and non-ferrous metals. VMCs utilize Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology, including templates, cams, and rotary devices, to precisely machine parts along the spindle axis. These machines are widely used in the manufacturing industry segment for producing complex components in large quantities. CNC VMCs can be integrated with collaborative robots for lights-out production and CAM software for optimized tool path planning. Rotary cutters and milling machines are common types of VMCs used for cutting and milling materials like wood, steel, and electrical industry components. The tool axes in VMCs can be configured to accommodate various cutting tools, enabling the production of intricate parts for diverse industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial automation market.

Market Research Overview

CNC Vertical Machining Centers (VMCs) are essential machines used in manufacturing industry for producing metal components from hard metals, steel, and aluminum. VMCs utilize Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology, templates, cams, and rotary devices to machine complex jobs on flat works, molds, die cavities, engine propellers, and impellers. Industrial processes, including manufacturing activities in giant manufacturing countries, increasingly rely on VMCs for their high precision and efficiency. VMCs can be distinguished from Horizontal Machining Centers (HMCs) by their vertical spindle axis. Advanced CNC controls, high-speed spindles, automatic tool changers, and automation technologies such as collaborative robots enable lights-out production. CNC machining capacity is influenced by raw material costs, including steel, carbon, and electricity, as well as the manufacturing industry segment. CNC machining centers are used in various industries, including electrical, automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics, to produce parts for semiconductors, printed circuit boards, heat sinks, and more. Milling, rotary cutters, and milling machines are common applications for VMCs, which can machine metal, wood, and other materials using tool axes.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Less Than 5-axis



5-axis Or More

End-user

Automotive



Aerospace



Metal Fabrication



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

