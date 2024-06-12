CNC x Heineken Silver Releases "Best Bubs Box" Featuring Limited- Edition Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" Collectibles

Fans and best bubs alike can enter the sweepstakes to win the kits through Aug. 4

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CNC Agency and Heineken Silver, introduces the exclusive "Best Bubs Box," brimming with special collectible items, in anticipation of the eagerly anticipated theatrical release of Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine", in U.S. theaters July 26. As an extension of Heineken Silver's new summer campaign with the film, the kit is poised to become one of the season's most sought-after items, with consumers having the opportunity to enter for a chance to win through August 4.

This summer , Heineken Silver and Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" are teaming up to put bitter feuds aside over a crisp and refreshing Heineken Silver. The Best Bubs Box aims to cement this truce, designed to be shared with a Best Bub.

Quantities are limited, but each exclusive kit features an array of epic merchandise:

Deadpool & Wolverine Official Deadpool Funko Pop®

Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired Friendship Necklace

Deadpool-themed custom zip-up koozie

Deadpool & Wolverine-themed fanny pack

Heineken Silver bucket hat

bucket hat Heineken Silver water bottle

water bottle Two pairs of socks (one themed Deadpool and one to Wolverine)

Two enamel pins (one themed Deadpool and one to Wolverine)

The Best Bubs Box was made in partnership with CNC Agency (Coffee 'n Clothes) , an award-winning creative experience agency. The CNC Merch division specializes in crafting branded merchandise and promotional products that transform giveaways into immersive experiences. Renowned for their expertise, they are celebrated for their creation and execution of highly engaging influencer seeding kits across the globe.

"We're thrilled to team up with Heineken and Marvel Studios' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' to create something truly unique for their fans," said CEO and Founder of CNC Agency, Ryan Glick. "The 'Best Bubs Box' not only celebrates the fun and irreverence of 'Deadpool & Wolverine', but also offers our consumers a chance to own a piece of one of the most iconic Super Hero crossovers in movie history."

Consumers aged 21 and over can enter for the chance to win the limited-edition kit through the website starting June 11 through August 4.

CNC Agency is a new breed of marketing agency that creates physical-first experiences for brands that shift culture. They infuse strategy, creativity, in-house production and technology to develop physical connections with digital layers. The award-winning creative experience agency was born out of the Coffee 'n Clothes legacy which started as a hashtag on Instagram in 2014 (#coffeenclothes). CNC Agency, a full-service experiential collective, offers experiential and retail, mobile tours, live events, branded merchandise, partnerships and collaborations and more. For more information on the creative experience agency, please follow them on Instagram or LinkedIn .

About Heineken® USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world's most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, Heineken® Silver – a new lower-carb, lower-cal world-class light beer, the Dos Equis Franchise, and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

About MARVEL STUDIOS' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown in U.S. theaters July 26.

CONTACT:

Kate Kelly, [email protected], (858) 848-9706

