CNCF and SlashData Report Finds Cloud Native Community Reaches Nearly 20 Million Developers

New research highlights the rapid growth of cloud native development and evolving

platform engineering and AI adoption trends

Key Highlights:

CNCF and SlashData release the Q1 2026 State of Cloud Native Development report, analyzing trends across more than 12,500 global developers.

The global cloud native developer community has grown to 19.9 million developers.

Platform engineering and internal developer platforms are reshaping how developers interact with infrastructure, abstracting technologies like Kubernetes and containers.

7.3 million AI developers are now cloud native, highlighting the growing role of cloud native infrastructure in operationalizing AI.

AMSTERDAM, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBECON + CLOUDNATIVECON EUROPE - The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today released new insights from its latest State of Cloud Native Development report in collaboration with SlashData. Based on data from more than 12,500 developers across 100 countries, the research focuses on the continued expansion of the cloud native ecosystem and the growing role of platform engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads in shaping the future of software development.

The latest report estimates that the global cloud native developer population has reached 19.9 million developers, representing roughly 39% of all developers worldwide. This reflects how cloud native technologies have expanded beyond traditional backend infrastructure teams and are now diversely used across workload types, from traditional to AI.

"Cloud native has reached an important inflection point. Cloud native technologies were once quietly the infrastructure layer for the future of software and now it's fully noticeable," said Jonathan Bryce, executive director, CNCF. "What's exciting is seeing the ecosystem continue to evolve for a wider range of use cases and push the community to build new tools and practices."

Cloud Native Adoption Continues to Expand

The report found that the cloud native ecosystem continues to scale as technologies like Kubernetes, service meshes, and containers become standard tools for building and operating modern application architectures.

The cloud native developer community expanded from 15.6 million developers in Q3 2025 to 19.9 million in Q1 2026, a 28% increase in just six months.

Among backend developers, 52% are now classified as cloud native, an increase from 49% recorded in Q1 2025.

Adoption is expanding across multiple developer segments, including gaming and industrial IoT, highlighting how cloud native technologies are spreading beyond infrastructure-centric roles.

Platform Engineering Is Changing How Developers Use Cloud Native Technologies

The report emphasizes that the rise of platform engineering is reshaping how developers interact with infrastructure technologies.

While tools like Kubernetes remain foundational, developers are increasingly accessing it indirectly through internal developer platforms (IDPs) and standardized infrastructure environments managed by platform teams.

88% of backend developers now work with at least one form of infrastructure standardization, up from 80% from the previous six months.

The proportion of developers working without formalized DevOps or platform practices declined from 20% to 12%.

The growth of developer experience teams and unified DevOps systems suggests infrastructure is becoming increasingly abstracted from application developers.

This shift reflects a broader industry trend toward platform engineering models that allow developers to focus on application logic while platform teams manage underlying infrastructure.

AI Developers Show Divergent Maturity Pathways

The report also shows how AI developers are adopting cloud native technologies in ways that differ from traditional backend developers.

The report estimates 7.3 million AI developers are now cloud native, underscoring the growing importance of cloud native infrastructure for scaling model training, data pipelines and inference.

Technologies such as observability tools, feature flagging and event-driven architectures play a critical role in supporting AI pipelines.

Advanced production workloads are more frequently combining service meshes, chaos engineering and multicluster deployments to support resilient model serving.

"The findings illustrate how cloud native technologies are supporting diverse developer needs, whether it's traditional application platforms or new AI workloads," said Liam Bollmann-Dodd, principal market research consultant at SlashData. "Understanding how developers adopt these technologies helps pinpoint which tools and practices should be at the forefront to support modern software development."

To learn more, download the full State of Cloud Native Development report.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by nearly 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

About SlashData

SlashData is an analyst firm with more than 20 years of experience in the software industry, working with the top Tech brands. SlashData helps platform and engineering leaders make better product, marketing and strategy decisions through best-in-class research, benchmarks, and foresight into how developers, tools, and software are changing.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

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SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation