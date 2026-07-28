CNCF Announces Schedule for Debut Observability Summit Europe

Summit gathers practitioners, contributors and engineers to advance open observability standards and practices

Key Highlights

CNCF announced the schedule for the inaugural Observability Summit Europe 2026, 5 October, in Prague, Czechia.

The Summit program highlights practical approaches to metrics, logs and traces as organizations scale cloud native systems and adopt open observability standards.

The event brings together developers, operators, site reliability engineers, platform teams and open source maintainers focused on building and operating cloud native observability systems.

Registration is open now; early bird registration is € 150 through 31 July. Discounted registration is available for academics.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the schedule for the first Observability Summit Europe 2026, taking place in Prague, Czechia, on 5 October.

The summit features more than 25 technical sessions, bringing together developers, site reliability engineers and platform teams to address the operational demands of scaling cloud native systems. Curated by the steering committee for architectural sophistication and practical utility, the program focuses on core subject areas including automated synthetic monitoring, Observability as Code (OaC) and the evolution of observability through AI and the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Sessions further address strategies for scaling distributed infrastructure, community-driven standard definition, and methods for embedding telemetry into DevOps pipelines.

"As cloud native systems grow more complex and AI workloads accelerate, observability has become fundamental to maintaining reliable production environments," said Jonathan Bryce, executive director, CNCF. "Observability Summit Europe creates a dedicated space for the open source community to collaborate in person, advance open standards, and build the resilient technologies that modern infrastructure requires."

Highlights of Observability Summit Europe 2026 include:

AI and MCP in Observability

AI and MCP are shifting how teams approach observability. Sessions in this track examine how open source tooling and emerging AI-powered workflows accelerate troubleshooting, automate operations and provide deeper insights into complex systems.

Highlight Session: Your Agent Did What? Forensic Observability for Systems That Don't Leave Obvious Footprints - Adriana Villela, Dynatrace & Kasper Borg Nissen, Dash0

View the full AI and MCP in Observability track here.

CNCF Observability Projects

This track features the latest innovations across CNCF observability projects, including Cortex, Fluentd, Jaeger, OpenTelemetry, Prometheus, Thanos and more. Attendees can expect technical deep-dives, production-ready use cases and contributor-led updates on integrations, best practices and real-world implementations.

Highlight Session: OpenTelemetry Beyond Observability: Security, CI/CD, and Network Management - Antoine Toulme, Cisco

View the full CNCF Observability Projects track here.

End-User Case Studies

Real-world implementations showcase how organizations successfully scale open source observability technologies. In this track, presenters will share practical architectures, deployment strategies, lessons learned and measurable business outcomes.

Highlight Session: Poisoning the Well: Security Lessons from Vulnerability Research in Telemetry Pipelines - Shuva Jyoti Kar, Palo Alto Networks & Aditi Gupta, JioHotstar (prev. Disney+ Hotstar)

View the full End-User Case Studies track here.

Registration

Observability Summit Europe 2026 will run as a CNCF-hosted event co-located with Open Source Summit Europe. Registration is open now, with general attendee pricing starting at €150 and academic tickets for full-time students or faculty at €85. The Dan Kohn scholarship program provides complimentary registration for community members from underrepresented groups. Applications are open through 23 August, 2026, at 11:59 PM PDT.

The event is supported by Diamond sponsor Odigos and Platinum sponsors OpenSearch Software Foundation and VictoriaMetrics.

Companies interested in sponsoring the Observability Summit Europe should submit a request to [email protected] by 4 September. To learn more, view the sponsorship prospectus.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open-source software stack across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The CNCF hosts critical components of global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy, bringing together top developers, end users, and vendors. Supported by nearly 800 members, including the world's largest technology companies and over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, visit www.cncf.io.

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SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation