CNCF Strengthens Partnership with Broadcom as a Platinum Member to Advance AI-Ready Cloud Native Infrastructure

Collaboration with CNCF reflects Broadcom's continued investment in open source innovation, cloud native resilience and the technologies powering the next generation of AI workloads

Key Highlights

Broadcom has elevated its membership to Platinum, deepening its commitment to the CNCF ecosystem and cloud native community.

Broadcom recently contributed Velero, a Kubernetes-native backup, restore and migration platform, to the CNCF Sandbox.

CNCF Platinum membership reinforces a shared commitment to open source collaboration, vendor-neutral innovation and long-term ecosystem sustainability.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Broadcom has upgraded its membership to Platinum, reinforcing the company's mission to advance cloud native technologies that help organizations build resilient infrastructure for the AI era.

As enterprises increasingly move AI and data-intensive workloads into production, cloud native technologies are vital in delivering the scalability, reliability and operational efficiency required to support these environments. Broadcom's expanded investment in CNCF reflects its ongoing commitment to open source collaboration and the technologies enabling organizations to build and operate modern application platforms.

"Broadcom has had a longstanding engagement with CNCF and is committed to supporting the future of cloud native computing as the technology where AI runs," said Jonathan Bryce, executive director, CNCF. "From contributing projects like Velero to helping organizations operate complex cloud native environments, Broadcom plays an important role in the ecosystem. We look forward to expanding our partnership and supporting the growth of the communities building the next era of cloud native."

The membership elevation follows Broadcom's recent contribution of Velero to the CNCF Sandbox. Velero is a Kubernetes-native backup, restore and migration project that enables platform teams to protect cluster state and persistent data, safeguard AI workflows to mitigate disaster recovery and migrate workloads across clusters and environments. Broadcom has been a long term contributor to the CNCF ecosystem and a top three contributor to Kubernetes for the past decade. The company originated projects such as Harbor, Antrea, Velero, and Contour and is a maintainer for projects such as Cluster API, etcd, containerd, Kubernetes CSI, and controller-runtime.

"Cloud native adoption has moved well beyond application deployment and now encompasses platform operations, resilience, security and lifecycle management," said Dilpreet Bindra, senior director of engineering, VCF Division, Broadcom. "By advancing our membership to Platinum, we're helping fortify the open technologies teams depend on to operate Kubernetes environments with confidence. We are pleased to continue to uplift the cloud native community and supporting the technologies that enable organizations to help organizations modernize their platforms, protect critical workloads and accelerate innovation."

To learn more about becoming a CNCF member, visit https://www.cncf.io/about/join/.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by nearly 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

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SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation