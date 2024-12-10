CNCF Ecosystem Continues to Drive Innovation with New Silver Members

Organizations join the ever-growing cloud native ecosystem to drive innovation across industries and geographies

NEW DELHI, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India – December 11, 2024 – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, has announced that more than 26 new Silver CNCF members have joined this quarter, highlighting the sustained investments organizations are making as cloud native innovation accelerates.

"As cloud native technologies drive unprecedented global transformation, CNCF is expanding its reach with new KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events in India and Japan, and a partnership with Andela to cultivate engineering talent across Africa," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of CNCF. "These efforts reflect our commitment to fostering an inclusive global community, empowering organizations to innovate at scale, and advancing the cloud native ecosystem across the world. We are appreciative of the support these new members will bring to our expansive community and look forward to collaborating as we move into 2025."

New and existing CNCF members are gathering this week in Delhi at the first-ever KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India . Joining the community at upcoming 2025 CNCF-hosted events, including KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe , April 1-4 in London, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China , June 10-11 in Hong Kong, the inaugural KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan , June 16-17 in Tokyo, and more .

About the newest Silver Members:

Altinity helps enterprises run open source ClickHouse® better.

helps enterprises run open source ClickHouse® better. Armored Gate is a multi-national cybersecurity company dedicated to advancing responsible technology, like Armored Containers: The long-awaited production solution for single-layer, single-purpose, on-demand microservice containers that meet requirements of Zero Trust, NIST, ISO and other regulations.

is a multi-national cybersecurity company dedicated to advancing responsible technology, like Armored Containers: The long-awaited production solution for single-layer, single-purpose, on-demand microservice containers that meet requirements of Zero Trust, NIST, ISO and other regulations. Chelsio Communications is a leader in high-performance networking solutions, providing advanced offerings for storage, cloud, and data-intensive applications to accelerate cloud-native infrastructures.

is a leader in high-performance networking solutions, providing advanced offerings for storage, cloud, and data-intensive applications to accelerate cloud-native infrastructures. Depot is a hosted Docker image build service — build container images in the cloud, with managed persistent cache and native multi-architecture support.

is a hosted Docker image build service — build container images in the cloud, with managed persistent cache and native multi-architecture support. EITCO is a product-independent digitalization partner specializing in tailored IT solutions to optimize business processes, offering comprehensive services from strategy development to implementation, with over 45 years of experience in the IT sector.

is a product-independent digitalization partner specializing in tailored IT solutions to optimize business processes, offering comprehensive services from strategy development to implementation, with over 45 years of experience in the IT sector. Factory is an AI company, backed by Sequoia and Lux, bringing autonomy to software engineering.

is an AI company, backed by Sequoia and Lux, bringing autonomy to software engineering. Fr0ntierX secures tomorrow's enterprise, empowering businesses to innovate without limits

secures tomorrow's enterprise, empowering businesses to innovate without limits Frontier is a platform engineering company that focuses on building secure, resilient, and cost effective cloud and container platforms that enable clients to operate predictably and innovate safely. Automated, just as you'd expect.

is a platform engineering company that focuses on building secure, resilient, and cost effective cloud and container platforms that enable clients to operate predictably and innovate safely. Automated, just as you'd expect. Kapstan gives engineers a world-class developer experience to deploy and scale microservices, databases, and jobs in their own cloud account, without the usual infrastructure complexity. We provide an abstraction over Kubernetes to make it more accessible, while still providing full configurability.

gives engineers a world-class developer experience to deploy and scale microservices, databases, and jobs in their own cloud account, without the usual infrastructure complexity. We provide an abstraction over Kubernetes to make it more accessible, while still providing full configurability. Kiowy is specialized in Cloud Native practices. Since 2015, our cloud architects and SREs have been there to build your infrastructure, maintain your applications, and support you in your most innovative projects!

is specialized in Cloud Native practices. Since 2015, our cloud architects and SREs have been there to build your infrastructure, maintain your applications, and support you in your most innovative projects! Maven Solutions is a certified software solutions provider that helps organizations improve developer efficiency by using the platform engineering mindset to build and scale cloud-native applications with reliability and performance built-in.

is a certified software solutions provider that helps organizations improve developer efficiency by using the platform engineering mindset to build and scale cloud-native applications with reliability and performance built-in. Metoro : Total observability for Kubernetes in less than 5 minutes with eBPF.

: Total observability for Kubernetes in less than 5 minutes with eBPF. Move2Cloud is a company driven by passionate Cloud and DevOps specialists who assist clients in transitioning their projects to the cloud through customized consulting and migration management services.

is a company driven by passionate Cloud and DevOps specialists who assist clients in transitioning their projects to the cloud through customized consulting and migration management services. Nebius is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers.

is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers. nOps is an end-to-end and autonomous AWS Cost Optimization Platform that simplifies and automates the tracking, allocation, and optimization of cloud resources, commitments, and costs.

is an end-to-end and autonomous AWS Cost Optimization Platform that simplifies and automates the tracking, allocation, and optimization of cloud resources, commitments, and costs. NudgeBee provides AI-Agents and AI-Agentic Workflows helping SRE & Platform teams automate troubleshooting, optimize cluster costs, and perform ops activities autonomously.

provides AI-Agents and AI-Agentic Workflows helping SRE & Platform teams automate troubleshooting, optimize cluster costs, and perform ops activities autonomously. Oodle AI offers Enterprise-grade observability at the cost of Open Source. With dashboard-less debugging, engineering and devops teams can pinpoint problems radically faster at 1/10th the cost. All with a simple 1-Click migration.

offers Enterprise-grade observability at the cost of Open Source. With dashboard-less debugging, engineering and devops teams can pinpoint problems radically faster at 1/10th the cost. All with a simple 1-Click migration. Permify is an open source authorization system for creating and maintaining fine-grained user permissions while ensuring least privilege across your organization.

is an open source authorization system for creating and maintaining fine-grained user permissions while ensuring least privilege across your organization. socradev : Whether Kubernetes, DevOps or IT modernization - we offer tailor-made solutions that help your company succeed.

: Whether Kubernetes, DevOps or IT modernization - we offer tailor-made solutions that help your company succeed. STCLab specializes in cloud optimization, offering solutions that range from online traffic control to AI-driven resource management, all designed to maximize cost efficiency and performance.

specializes in cloud optimization, offering solutions that range from online traffic control to AI-driven resource management, all designed to maximize cost efficiency and performance. Tata Communications is a digital ecosystem enabler that powers today's fast-growing digital economy. We enable the digital transformation of enterprises globally, including 300 of the Fortune 500.

is a digital ecosystem enabler that powers today's fast-growing digital economy. We enable the digital transformation of enterprises globally, including 300 of the Fortune 500. Wiz helps secure everything you build and run in the cloud with a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that is trusted by 45% of the Fortune 100.

About the newest End User Member:

Banco de Crédito del Perú is the largest bank and the largest provider of integrated financial services in Peru . Its purpose is "To be allies of our clients, collaborators and country in order to transform their plans into reality."

is the largest bank and the largest provider of integrated financial services in . Its purpose is "To be allies of our clients, collaborators and country in order to transform their plans into reality." Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and agriculture. We design our products and services to help tackle some of the world's biggest challenges, and to serve the most essential human needs of health and nutrition.

is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and agriculture. We design our products and services to help tackle some of the world's biggest challenges, and to serve the most essential human needs of health and nutrition. Royal Bank of Canada is Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization. It has a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to clients in Canada , the U.S. and 27 other countries.

About the newest End User Supporter:

CarGurus is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying, selling, and sourcing new and used vehicles. CarGurus is one of the largest and most visited automotive shopping sites in the U.S.

is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying, selling, and sourcing new and used vehicles. CarGurus is one of the largest and most visited automotive shopping sites in the U.S. Tokyo Gas is an energy company that procures LNG from around the world, supplying it as city gas, and also utilizes it for power generation through its natural gas-fired facilities to provide electricity to households and businesses. By using LNG, which produces lower CO₂ emissions during combustion, Tokyo Gas ensures a stable supply of clean gas and electric energy.

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 170 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

