CNCF Launches CNPE Certification to Define Enterprise-Scale Platform Engineering Globally

The latest addition to CNCF's growing certification portfolio, designed to meet the increasing demand for specialized training

Key Highlights

The Certified Cloud Native Platform Engineer (CNPE) joins CNCF's certification portfolio and Certified Kubernetes Network Engineer (CKNE) is announced as the next upcoming certification in CNCF's portfolio.

In 2026, CNCF will release a new certification Certified Kubernetes Network Engineer (CKNE), an intermediate-level exam for networking of Kubernetes and cloud native platforms.

Since its 2024 launch, CNCF's Kubestronaut program has recognized more than 2,500 participants across 100+ countries, underscoring worldwide demand for cloud native expertise.

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the global availability of the Certified Cloud Native Platform Engineer (CNPE) certification—a new credential designed to validate advanced, real-world expertise in architecting and operating enterprise-scale internal developer platforms (IDPs), as the community convenes in Atlanta for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2025

As organizations worldwide invest in platform engineering to scale developer velocity and reliability, the CNPE offers a clear pathway for professionals advancing from foundational knowledge to strategic leadership roles. Developed in collaboration with Linux Foundation Training & Certification , CNPE certifies proficiency in platform architecture, GitOps, observability, security, and developer experience across production-grade cloud native systems.

"Platform engineering teams are quickly becoming the backbone of organizations looking to scale modern infrastructure, and with CNPE, we're defining what excellence looks like at the open source and enterprise level by providing a career advantage to individuals," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "This launch sets a global standard for the skills needed to design and operate secure and scalable platforms that empower teams and accelerate innovation."

The CNPE is a performance-based, 120-minute certification exam that builds on the Certified Cloud Native Platform Associate (CNPA). It covers five key domains: Platform Architecture and Infrastructure (15%), GitOps and Continuous Delivery (25%), Platform APIs and Self-Service Capabilities (25%), Observability and Operations (20%), and Security and Policy Enforcement (15%).

Additionally, CNCF will have another new certification coming soon called Certified Kubernetes Network Engineer (CKNE). The CKNE certification will be a practical based, intermediate-level exam for networking of Kubernetes and cloud native platforms. The certification exam will be created by members of the cloud native community to reflect best practices without any vendor lock-in.

Kubestronaut Growth

These new certifications follow strong demand for CNCF certifications globally. Since 2024, more than 2,500 individuals from over 100 countries have earned Kubestronaut status by completing all CNCF Kubernetes certifications . Golden Kubestronauts—those who achieve all CNCF certifications plus the Linux Foundation Certified System Administrator (LFCS)—demonstrate deep operational mastery across the cloud native ecosystem.

The Kubestronaut initiative recognizes individuals who complete CNCF Kubernetes certifications, reinforcing the value of continuous learning in a rapidly evolving tech industry. Since its launch at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2024, the program has seen some of the following milestones:

Recognition of over 2,500 Kubestronauts across more than 100 countries

Nearly 200 Golden Kubestronauts – 31 Golden Kubestronauts from North America and nearly 30% hailing from Asia.

India accounting for 180 Kubestronauts, making it the country with the highest number of people who have successfully passed certification requirements

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2025 spotlights the achievements of the Kubestronaut community with dedicated programming, exclusive swag for certified attendees, and a new contributor challenge designed to encourage participation in CNCF-hosted projects.

"We've seen firsthand how certifications like the Kubestronaut program have helped technologists grow their careers and organizations deepen their cloud native investment," said Christophe Sauthier, cloud native training and certification lead, CNCF. "The CNPE credential addresses the next phase of growth for platform teams, enabling them to lead with confidence and consistency."

The Kubestronaut and Cloud Native Certification programs continue to play a central role in CNCF's strategy to build a skilled, inclusive, and globally connected cloud native workforce.

For more information on CNCF's Cloud Native Certifications, visit https://www.cncf.io/training/certification/

For more on the Kubestronaut program and to see the full list of recognized individuals, visit cncf.io/training/kubestronaut .

