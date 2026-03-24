CNCF Nearly Doubles Certified Kubernetes AI Platforms

Following an over 70% surge in certified offerings, the program now includes agentic workflows and introduces stricter v1.35 requirements to eliminate infrastructure fragmentation

Key Highlights

CNCF has almost doubled the number of approved platforms in its Kubernetes AI Conformance Program, including OVHcloud, SpectroCloud, JD Cloud and China Unicom Cloud.

The program is adding tougher rules for version 1.35 to make sure that complex AI tasks work smoothly and consistently across different systems.

The program provides the industry with a trusted, portable, and consistent foundation for deploying industrial-scale AI, directly eliminating the infrastructure fragmentation that slows innovation while ensuring cost-effectiveness and security.

The program provides vendors a standard, consistent and portable foundation for industrial-scale cloud native AI.

AMSTERDAM, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBECON + CLOUDNATIVECON EUROPE -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the latest update to the Kubernetes AI Conformance Program, which has nearly doubled the number of certified platforms since it was announced in November, including OVHcloud, SpectroCloud, JD Cloud and China Unicom Cloud. The latest release introduces stricter v1.35 requirements, officially codified as Kubernetes AI Requirements (KARs), designed to ensure consistent, industrial-scale artificial intelligence (AI) deployment. These KARs focus on seamless hardware orchestration and validation for agentic workflows, effectively eliminating infrastructure fragmentation.

Cloud native technologies are becoming increasingly prevalent among AI developers, with 41% now identifying as cloud native, with this number projected to increase, according to CNCF's AI Tech Radar Report. Since its launch in November, the program has nearly doubled its number of certified AI platforms, growing from 18 to 31, and is continually evolving to meet the needs of industrial-scale AI deployment.

"Applying Kubernetes' conformance model to AI ensures responsible scaling," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "The latest updates, including rigorous, automated verification, eliminate the guesswork, giving enterprises the standard, interoperable base they need for complex agentic systems. This program is the gold standard for trust, consistency, and portability in industrial-scale cloud native AI."

In addition to doubling the number of certified platforms, the Kubernetes AI Conformance Program has expanded validation to include agentic workloads and mandates alignment with Kubernetes v1.35 technical primitives to ensure seamless portability across the global cloud native ecosystem:

Support for "Agentic" AI Workloads: Ensures that certified platforms can reliably support complex, multi-step AI agents. By using the same trusted sandbox models that Kubernetes and containers have already developed, the program creates a safe space for agents to perform tasks without the chance of escaping their assigned limits.





Ensures that certified platforms can reliably support complex, multi-step AI agents. By using the same trusted sandbox models that Kubernetes and containers have already developed, the program creates a safe space for agents to perform tasks without the chance of escaping their assigned limits. Mandatory v1.35 Alignment: This includes supporting Stable In-Place Pod Resizing, which lets inference models adjust their resources without needing to restart, and Workload-Aware Scheduling to avoid resource deadlocks during distributed training.

New technical benchmarks for v1.35 include:

CNCF has also confirmed the 2026 roadmap in collaboration with the community, which includes moving beyond the initial self-assessment phase toward automated conformance testing. This includes the rollout of a specialized "Verify Conformance Bot" to provide rigorous, third-party validation of a platform's AI-readiness. Later in 2026, the program is also planning to expand to include Sovereign AI standards, focusing on enhanced sandboxing and data privacy, and will move toward automated validation to prove clusters are truly 'AI-ready' rather than just labeled as such.

Supporting Quotes:

"Standardizing AI infrastructure is an evolving challenge. Since the program's launch last year, we've expanded the Kubernetes AI Conformance scope to address the core architectural shifts happening in the ecosystem. By defining the standards for disaggregated inference, LLM traffic routing, and DRA-powered networking, we're ensuring that Kubernetes remains the definitive, battle-tested platform for running complex AI workloads at scale." —Janet Kou, software engineer, Google

"The Kubernetes AI Conformance Program establishes a consistent, community-defined benchmark, giving customers a testable engineering contract they can trust. For Azure Kubernetes Service, Kubernetes AI Conformance accelerates our platform capabilities and roadmap, strengthening how we validate and deliver AI-ready Kubernetes. Microsoft is proud to co-lead with the community, setting governance and graduation criteria and expanding conformance tests across accelerators, networking, and inference and training stacks, so that customers get stronger portability, security, and performance at scale." —Rita Zhang, partner software engineer, Microsoft Azure and co-lead of Kubernetes AI Conformance Program

"Kubernetes is a key operating system of AI data centers and the orchestration layer of modern AI factories. Standardizing AI platforms with Kubernetes AI Conformance provides the industry with a consistent, portable foundation that lets enterprises focus on building innovative agentic workflows rather than managing infrastructure." —Justin Boitano, vice president, Enterprise Platforms, NVIDIA

"Achieving AI Conformance is a key milestone for OVHcloud as we continue to enable scalable and trusted AI workloads through our AI Deploy and Managed Kubernetes Service. This program provides the consistency and portability our customers need to deploy AI at scale, while avoiding infrastructure fragmentation. We are proud to contribute to a standard that strengthens the entire cloud native ecosystem." —Jacques Murez, product director, OVHcloud

"The evolution of the Kubernetes AI Conformance Program - from its initial launch to its transition into a dedicated subproject - represents a pivotal moment for the ecosystem. By establishing a well-defined process for conformance and advancing automated testing, we are effectively eliminating the environment-specific friction that has historically hindered complex AI stacks. As co-chair, I've seen how these standards provide a unified foundation for the entire AI lifecycle, ensuring that next-generation platforms remain open, portable, and inherently scalable across any conformant Kubernetes environment." —Yuan Tang, senior principal software engineer, Red Hat and co-chair of Kubernetes AI Conformance

"We are honored that Unicom Cloud has achieved Kubernetes AI Conformance. This reflects our commitment to providing open, interoperable, enterprise-grade cloud-native infrastructure for AI workloads.

As a leading carrier cloud provider, we regard Kubernetes AI Conformance as a key benchmark for delivering consistent, portable and reliable AI services across cloud, edge and end devices. We appreciate CNCF's leadership in establishing open standards that accelerate the widespread adoption of trusted AI." —Qi Wang, technical director of cloud native products, Unicom Cloud

Organizations interested in becoming AI conformant or contributing to the standard can visit github.com/cncf/ai-conformance.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by nearly 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

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SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation