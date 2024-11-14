CNCF Presents Top End User Award to Adobe

A global digital media and marketing solutions leader has contributed to 46 CNCF projects and shared a reference architecture for its Internal Developer Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced Adobe has won the CNCF End User Award in recognition of its dedication to the advancement of cloud native development and notable contributions to the ecosystem.

Adobe is the provider of the Adobe Experience Cloud and more than 20 products and platforms designed to support creative workflows, analytics, design, commerce, and more. The organization began its cloud native journey in 2015, with team members first contributing upstream to CNCF projects. Today, over 70 Adobe employees have made over 5,000 individual contributions to 46 CNCF projects, including Argo, Cillium, Envoy, Fluentd, Helm, Kubernetes, OpenTelemetry, and Prometheus.

"Open source empowers developers to contribute their skills and perspectives, regardless of their backgrounds," said Joseph Sandoval, principal product manager at Adobe.

Adobe officially joined CNCF in 2021 and has been instrumental in creating a feedback loop between vendors and end users, helping to shape the future of cloud native technology. Team members helped mentor the Karpenter project through its acceptance into the CNCF Sandbox, connecting maintainers from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft to create a vendor neutral project environment.

"What sets Adobe apart is how they've transformed from cloud native adopters to becoming catalysts for end user innovation," said Taylor Dolezal, Head of Ecosystem at CNCF. "Their commitment to nurturing technological excellence and developer experience exemplifies what we hope to see in the end user ecosystem. It's not just about tool adoption or code contributions – it's about synthesizing these learnings into assets that empower others in their cloud native journeys."

Adobe team members regularly speak, advise, and help troubleshoot other organizations' efforts to scale internal developer platforms (IDP), Kubernetes implementations, and more. It has also developed a reference architecture for its IDP, built using Argo, Backstage, Helm, and Kubernetes, which other organizations can use as a template for designing and implementing their systems. Joseph Sandoval is a member of the CNCF End User Technology Advisory Board , which serves as the voice of the end user community in CNCF community decisions. Adobe technologists will present nine sessions between KubeCon + CloudNativeCon America 2024 and its co-located events this week.

Adobe is one of more than 150 organizations in the CNCF End User Community , which meets regularly to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

This week, Adobe and other CNCF End Users gathered during KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2024 in Salt Lake City. Join upcoming events, including the inaugural KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India , December 11-12 in Delhi, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2025 , April 1-4 in London.

